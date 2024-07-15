Petanque you very much

By Darren Ardron
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:57 BST
Doncaster Petanque Club 'trailing but not yet beaten' following home match of South Yorkshire Cup 2024

Amidst the then current frenzy of Wimbledon and Euro 2024, an important local sporting event took place at Hexthorpe Flatts Park on the afternoon of July 13.

Men's and ladies' teams from Ingbirchworth Petanque Club near Barnsley travelled to play their counterparts from Doncaster Petanque Club for Doncaster's home match of the inaugural South Yorkshire Cup competition.

Petanque, or 'French boules', is fast becoming popular in the UK, with more than thirty thousand regular participants.

Doncaster and Ingbirchworth petanque teams after Saturday's contestDoncaster and Ingbirchworth petanque teams after Saturday's contest
Doncaster and Ingbirchworth petanque teams after Saturday's contest

The petanque pitch at Hexthorpe Flatts was the first officially registered petanque terrain in South Yorkshire and was specifically created for the club by City of Doncaster Council. Doncaster Petanque Club, which has existed for fifteen months, has around forty members and welcomes any new players, no matter what their skill level.

Games are held weekly, weather permitting, from 1pm until 3pm on Tuesdays and 11am until 1pm on Fridays. Come along and 'have a go' for free - if you then choose to join the club, the fee is only ten pounds per annum and includes the use of all necessary equipment. It's a very sociable activity and It's easily 'picked up' , plus it's suitable for most ages and abilities.

During the match the level of skills from both sides was more equal than the scoreline would suggest. Ingbirchworth won four games out of the five played and finished twenty eight points ahead at sixty one to Doncaster's thirty three on aggregate.

However, it's not all over for Doncaster as the teams will be visiting Ingbirchworth for their away match of the competition which takes place on Saturday July 27, so Doncaster is still in with a chance to win.

'It aint over until the last boule has been thrown' - wish them luck!

