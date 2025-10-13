Paws For A Good Cause

Team members from iHus pulled on their walking boots, and their dogs’ leads, last month for a sponsored community dog walk in aid of Mayflower Animal Sanctuary. Thanks to the generosity of colleagues, friends, and local supporters, the effort raised enough to purchase a substantial delivery of dog food, toys, and treats, which the team proudly dropped off at the sanctuary last week.

But the support didn’t stop at the shopping list. Inspired by the sanctuary’s mission and daily needs, one of iHus’s skilled factory team members designed and decorated a bespoke storage box to help staff keep donations organised.

“The response from our colleagues was fantastic,” said Jan Hill, Customer Liaison Officer at iHus. “Everyone wanted to do something that felt personal to us. The sponsored walk was a fun way to rally support, and turning the funds into food, treats, and everyday essentials means the dogs feel the benefit straight away.

The storage box was a real labour of love from our factory and it’s great to see our team’s talented craftsmanship making a difference outside the workplace."

Mayflower Animal Sanctuary, which provides care, rehabilitation, and rehoming for rescue dogs, welcomed the iHus team to deliver the donations and allowed the iHus team to even meet some of the four-legged residents.

Staff expressed their gratitude for the community-led initiative and the beauitfully designed storage, which will help keep supplies tidy, accessible, and protected.

The event is part of iHus’s ongoing commitment to giving back in the communities where its people live and work.

“Seeing tails wag and knowing we’ve helped dogs on their journey to a forever home made every step worthwhile,” added Brian Moore, Builds Consultant. “We’re already talking about how to make the next community project even bigger.”