New information hub for people affected by cancer
Feeling overwhelmed or distressed following a diagnosis is completely normal and many people experience anxiety, low mood, or other emotional challenges. Some may also face difficulties in their personal or social lives.
To support people through their cancer journey, a new online hub has been introduced to signpost people to all the information, guidance and resources available across the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw region to help with their psychosocial needs.
Developed together by the South Yorkshire & Bassetlaw Cancer Alliance, a wide range of stakeholders and people directly affected by cancer, the hub provides quick access to services such as emotional support, counselling, spiritual care, peer groups and practical guidance – all searchable through our local Cancer Care Map
The hub also provides a single point of access to information and services that healthcare staff can recommend to patients and their families. It also features a repository of training and development resources in response to themes identified by those working in cancer care.
If you are affected by cancer and looking for support or information, or if you’re a healthcare professional looking for resources and opportunities, you’ll find it all on the hub which sits on the SYB Shows Up partnership cancer strategy website: sybshowsup.com/psycho-social-support/
Together, we can ensure that people affected by cancer get the right support, at the right time, in the right way.