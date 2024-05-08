New green funding for The Point

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

darts will receive £400,000 from Arts Council England, thanks to its Government-funded Capital Investment Programme, as announced today.

darts is Doncaster’s award-winning creative health charity. We create art with people in Doncaster to improve life, learning and health. Our purpose is for anyone in Doncaster to learn and connect by taking part in the arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

darts will radically improve insulation and airtightness at The Point, switching to renewable heating, installing solar panels, and upgrading ventilation and cooling. The funding will dramatically reduce energy use and costs, and overall carbon emissions from heat and power will be reduced by 100 per cent. The outcome for our participants will be a choice of creative spaces that are safe and comfortable year-round now, and in the future. The outcome for darts will be a sustainable home for our work which protects our future and lives our values. The outcome for the sector will be a blueprint for decarbonising challenging venues. This funding will enable us to continue providing high quality creative and cultural experiences for people in Doncaster.

National World

The Capital Investment Programme supports the Arts Council’s mission to ensure communities across the country have the infrastructure where creativity for everyone can thrive.

Duncan Robertshaw, Chief Executive, darts said: “We’re delighted at the news that Arts Council England is supporting our plans to decarbonise The Point. In the face of global heating, with rising costs and more extreme weather, our lovely old building needs help if we're to protect our creative spaces now and for future generations. The funding will provide existing and future participants from our Doncaster communities with vastly improved spaces to feel welcome, safe and comfortable. Our professional artists will be able to continue providing creative opportunities that impact positively on their physical and mental health and wellbeing.”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England said: “This infrastructure investment will help a whole range of different cultural organisations across England to flourish, increasing opportunities for people to enjoy creatively excellent cultural events close to where they live. It’s particularly important that we’re making this happen in communities where cultural investment has historically been low”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, Minister for Arts, Heritage and Libraries, said: “Cultural venues enrich our lives, and it’s vital that their infrastructure matches the excellence of the creative work that goes on inside them.