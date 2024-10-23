New British Sign Language course starting in November

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Deaf Trust is launching a new British Sign Language course next month at its Leger Way base.

The level one course starts on Thursday, November 7 and runs for 32 weeks (term time only), with each weekly lesson lasting two hours.

Open to the public, the lessons are from 5.00pm-7.00pm each Thursday, with spaces limited. The cost is £450, which also covers three assessments, with payment plans available.

The Trust introduced a new series of level one and level two courses in August this year, established by its BSL Manager, Natalie Pollard, as part of the Trust’s BSL strategy.

Natalie said: “We have been asked to run these courses for several years, by people keen to learn to sign, and it’s fantastic that we are now able to deliver them.

“Our first courses have proved incredibly popular, and we knew that lots of people were interested in sessions that could run ‘after work’, so we’re delighted to be able to announce this new course starting next month.”

Natalie added: “BSL is such a useful skill to have, and we love to see people learning to sign. We know that not everyone will be able to afford the courses so we also have a free online learning platform where people can pick up the skills from the level one course content at their own pace.”

For further information or to book a place on the course, contact [email protected]