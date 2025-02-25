Mortgage webinar aims to dispel myths and boost confidence for buyers
The housebuilder has joined forces with an independent mortgage advisor from InTouch Financial, based in Hebburn, to provide an informative, interactive webinar on Thursday, March 6.
Entitled Online Mortgage Myths Event, it will start at 6pm and include a live presentation and Q&A session.
James McGregor, from InTouch Financial, said: “During the webinar, we hope to tackle some of the common misconceptions that people have around mortgages.
“We will also look at interest rates at the moment, and the predictions of where they will be in the short, mid and long-term future.
“House prices projections will also be a focus and where they may go, as well as changes to lender criteria that can support people who have been unable to get on the property ladder so far.”
Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We believe it’s important for people to get the right mortgage information, especially before they start their buying journey, so that they understand what choices will work for them, and why.
“Whether you're a first-time buyer looking to get on the ladder, or an experienced homeowner looking for a new home, there'll be insights that can help you make your move in 2025.”
To find out more, and register to join the Online Mortgage Myths Event , please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/News/Events/2025/20250603---Yorkshire-Mortgage-Myths?fbclid=IwY2xjawIcU3xleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHQhjwYXicK2vrj-4p4ZPFa-bhq7UEqR1whghzTnspsHcUCfQ6YiiRRCPdg_aem_mVAzyGHC9B5ttDBK_TUokg
Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire are currently building around Leeds and West Yorkshire, including Leeds developments Morwick Springs and Woodside Vale. To find out more, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk