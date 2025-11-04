More than 100 new homes near Doncaster approved

CGI image of the new development.

More than 100 new homes have been approved in the village of Eggborough.

North Yorkshire councillors have voted to approve the plans for 107 homes put forward by York-based housebuilder Persimmon.

A mix of homes will be built on the site off Low Eggborough Road.

Houses will range from one to four-bedroom, made up of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties.

Eleven of the new homes will be available as affordable rent or on intermediate tenure. All properties will be fitted with low carbon heat pumps with electric vehicle charging points provided to every home.

Residents will also be able to enjoy areas of green public open spaces, outdoor gym equipment and a new children’s play area.

In addition to the new homes, the housebuilder will be investing significant funding to improve local bus services and local healthcare provision.

Graham Whiteford, Planning Director at Persimmon Yorkshire said: “We’re pleased that Councillors have approved this application for high quality new homes for local people.

“This will deliver both a mix of homes from 1, to 4-bedroom properties as well as significant funding for much needed improvements in local bus services.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Council and the community to bring these plans to fruition.”

