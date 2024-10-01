Money saving mortgage event to be hosted at Doncaster new homes development this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mortgage rate reducer offer which is proving to be very popular with house buyers, is to be showcased at a dedicated event at Simpson Park, a development by leading housebuilder Miller Homes on the South Yorkshire/North Nottinghamshire border.

The event will take place on Saturday 5th October between 11am and 4pm and the team, along with an independent financial adviser, will be on hand to explain the offers available.

“Own New is a relatively new incentive available on selected plots and hosting this event will help buyers fully explore and understand the benefits this offer could give them,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “It’s a wonderful way for homeowners to reduce their monthly payments whilst still securing a brand new, energy efficient home in a sought-after location.”

Based on an average house price of £200,000 and an average mortgage term of 35 years, savings of up to £268 per month on mortgage payments are available with Own New Rate Reducer. This assumes a 5% deposit from the homeowner with a 2-year fixed rate and 75% loan-to-value.

“Whilst these figures are only an outline, it does show the monthly savings that could be achieved and the higher the value of the home, the bigger the potential savings,” said Debbie. “We look forward to welcoming visitors to Simpson Park and hopefully finding them a home and incentive that suits their needs perfectly.”

Own New Rate Reducer is currently available on three-bedroom semi-detached homes priced from £174,995- and three-bedroom detached homes priced from £224,995.

Simpson Park is located off Scrooby Road, Harworth, DN11 8AB.

Further information about homes and offers can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/harworth-harworth.aspx