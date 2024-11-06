Misterton & West Stockwith village news

News and diary dates from the villages

MISTERTON NEWS

Thursday 7 November 2024

Contact: 01427 891376

CHRISTMAS ART & CRAFT SALE

Misterton’s art group, Brushstrokes, is holding a Christmas art and craft exhibition and sale on Saturday 16 November in the Church Room Church Lane, Misterton, from 11.00am-3.00pm. There will be plenty of original Christmas gifts to buy – entry is free and refreshments will be on sale.

HAVE YOUR SAY ON BASSETLAW’S 2025/26 BUDGET

Misterton residents and businesses are invited to help Bassetlaw District Council shape future services and balance the books. The Council has launched the Budget Conversation, a survey to find out which services people use the most and capture any ideas on ways to make savings.

Copies of the survey form and a ‘post box’ are in The Misterton Centre & Library, open Tuesday-Thursday 10.00am to 5.00pm, Friday 10.00am-2.00pm, and Saturday (Library only) 9.30am to 12.30pm. The survey is also available online: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/budget-2024

Each year, the Council has funds of around £20.9m to provide essential services, pay for important local projects, and fund vital community-based initiatives among other things. Despite a prudent approach and robust forward planning, Bassetlaw District Council’s Medium Term Financial Plan is projecting a budget shortfall of £3.8m over the next five years.

The Budget Conversation ends on Thursday 12 December 2024. The results will be used as part of the budget-setting process, culminating in the annual budget meeting on Thursday 27 February 2025, when the District Council will set spending for the next fiscal year and agree yearly savings targets for the next five years until 2030.

Those who complete the survey also have the chance to win one of six £25 Love2Shop vouchers.

PARISH COUNCIL’S AUTUMN NEWSLETTER

The Autumn newsletter has now been delivered. If you think you’ve not had a copy, or mislaid or binned it, there are further copies in The Misterton Centre & Library. Key points in this issue are:

· details of the annual Christmas lights switch-on

· update on the Haxey Road cemetery

· how to report highways issues

· call for volunteer footpath wardens

· the Council’s new Biodiversity Policy

· call for volunteers for Misterton Library.

BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE

Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide:

· community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example

· housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available

· a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending

· the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face

· Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support

· home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service)

· minibus trips – including the newly launched lunch club trips.

BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.

For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]). Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

DIARY DATES

Mondays

Poppy-making craft group, The Misterton Centre & Library, 10.00-11.30am

2nd Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

Wednesdays

Rhyme & Play time for babies and pre-school children, term-time, Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm

1st Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10.00am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Saturday 9 November

Coffee morning, Church Room Church Lane, Misterton, 10.30am-12.30pm. In aid of Misterton Parish Church, Firefly, and 5 Villages First Responders

Thursday 14 November

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10.00-11.00am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Friday 15 December

Family bingo in aid of Misterton Bowls Club, 6.30pm, Misterton Methodist Hall

Saturday 16 November

Art and craft exhibition and sale, Church Room Church Lane, Misterton, 11.00am-3.00pm

Sunday 17 November

Holy Communion, Gringley Parish Church, 9.30am

Wednesday 20 November

Service of Morning Prayer, 10.00am, Church Room (October-May)

Saturday 23 November

Christmas Bazaar, Misterton Methodist Hall, 11.00am. Cake stall, gifts, tombola, raffle – and more. Lunches served from 11.30am

Sunday 24 November

Switch-on of Retford’s Christmas lights at 12 noon with Christmas market and entertainment, including Stormtroopers and Frost Fairy

WEST STOCKWITH NEWS

Thursday 7 November 2024

Contact: 01427 891376

DIARY DATES

2nd Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

Wednesdays

Rhyme & Play time for babies and pre-school children, Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm

1st Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10.00am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Thursday 14 November

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10.00-11.00am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Next meeting of West Stockwith Parish Council, 7.30pm, Village Hall

Sunday 17 November

Holy Communion, Gringley Parish Church, 9.30am

Wednesday 20 November

Service of Morning Prayer, 10.00am, in Church Room, Misterton (October-May)

Sunday 24 November

Switch-on of Retford’s Christmas lights at 12 noon with Christmas market and entertainment, including Stormtroopers and Frost Fairy