Misterton & West Stockwith village news

News and diary dates from the villages

MISTERTON NEWS

NEW MISTERTON AUTHOR HOLDS BOOK-SIGNING (+ pic)

Annie Hunt and her newly-published book

First-time Misterton author, Annie Hunt, will be signing copies of her book on Saturday July 27 at Misterton Library between 10.00am and 12 noon.

Annie has contributed to a book, What I Wish I Had Heard: Stories From Our Inner Child, which was published in May. The book is a collection of true stories written by 10 inspirational women, who have overcome adversity in their life and connected back with their 'inner child' to help them on their healing journeys. Annie’s story shares her childhood trauma, how it affected her throughout life, and how she has learned to heal herself and let go of the anger inside.

Annie says: “We want to encourage people to have hope, to know they are not alone, and to open meaningful conversations that break the silence on mental health.” The book is available from Amazon at £9.99. It was number 1 best seller on Kindle and Amazon, and also was number 1 International Hot New Release in UK and US and reached the Top 5 in the US, making it an International Best Seller, too! Copies have been sold in the UK, US, Australia, and Europe.

WHAT TO CELEBRATE IN ’25?

After two successful family picnics run by the Parish Council, it’s Events Working Group would like to make this an annual event in May/June or August. Is there something special to celebrate in 2025? Any ideas? Contact The Misterton Centre (890646 or [email protected]) with suggestions.

STORYTELLER’S ONE-MAN PERFORMANCE

West Stockwith Parish Church is holding a one-man performance by Phil Okwedy on Thursday September 12 at 7.30pm. Sparked by the discovery of a series of letters from his father in Nigeria to his mother in Wales, The Gods Are All Here is a moving, funny, and warm-hearted one-man performance. His storytelling show weaves myth, song, folktales, and legends of the African diaspora with an astonishing personal story that uncovers Phil’s experiences of growing up as a child of dual heritage in the 1960s and 1970s in Wales.

Charting the time of life when children are said to view their parents as gods, but never having actually lived with them, Phil considers if his parents were, in fact, the gods he had imagined them to be. Exploring equality, freedom, racism, family, and growing up without your birth parents, in an enthralling performance, The Gods Are All Here is both timeless and very much a story for today. To book, call 891376 (tickets £10 or £12 at the door, inc canapes).

BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE

Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide:

· community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example

· housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available

· a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending

· the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face

· Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support

· home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service)

· minibus trips – including the newly launched lunch club trips.

BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.

For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]). Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

DIARY DATES

Mondays

Poppy-making craft group, The Misterton Centre & Library, 10-11.30am

2nd Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

1st Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Tuesday 9 July

Meeting of Misterton Parish Council, Granary Room, Grove House Farm, 7.30pm

Thursday 11 July

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10-11am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12pm, outside the Parish Church

Saturday 13 July

Free family crafts session, Misterton Library, 10.00am-12pm.

Sunday 14 July

Holy Communion, Clayworth Church, 11am

Wednesday 17 July

Service of Morning Prayer, 10am, in Church (June-September)

Rhyme & Play Time for toddlers and carers at Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm

Friday 26 July

District Councillor’s surgery, The Misterton Centre, 10-11am (no surgery in August)

School term ends, re-starting on Tuesday September 3.

Saturday 27 July

Book signing by Misterton author, Annie Hunt, Misterton Library, 10am-12pm.

Monday 29 July-Friday 2 August

Summer camp at Everett Fox School of Dance. Call 07887 664883 to details and to book

Saturday 17 August

Annual produce show, Methodist Hall, Misterton. Exhibits in 10-11.30am; entry to public 2-4pm

Thursday 12 September

Storyteller Phil Okwedy, St Mary’s Parish Church, West Stockwith, 7.30pm. To book, call 891376 (tickets £10 in advance, £12 at the door)

Saturday 14 September

Ride & Stride, Misterton Parish Church. Details to follow

Saturday 12 October

Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3pm. Details to follow

WEST STOCKWITH NEWS

ENERGY ADVICE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Micro and small businesses in West Stockwith have the chance to get expert energy advice on how to cut their carbon footprint. Bassetlaw District Council is inviting them to apply for an energy audit, which will help them become more sustainable and could identify financial savings.

During the first year of the project, nearly 40 businesses were audited by Mitie Plan Zero, with 16 going on to successfully apply for decarbonisation grants of up to £5k from the Council. These grants support the costs of implementing energy efficiency and carbon reduction measures. Decarbonisation grants can make a real difference to businesses as they look to reduce their carbon footprint and make cost savings.

So far, the works have saved 14.2 tonnes of CO2 equivalent from being emitted a year – that’s the same as the average emissions of a return flight from Paris to New York for 14 passengers.

To learn more or apply for Mitie Plan Zero to carry out an Energy Audit of your business, please visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk and search for UKSPF.

You can also learn more about Mitie Plan Zero at www.mitie.com/planzero

DIARY DATES

2nd Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

1st Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Thursday 11 July

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10-11am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12pm, outside the Parish Church

Meeting of West Stockwith Parish Council, Village Hall, 7.30pm

Sunday 14 July

Holy Communion, Clayworth Parish Church, 11am

Wednesday 17 July

Service of Morning Prayer, 10am, in Misterton Church (June to September)

Rhyme & Play Time session for toddlers and carers, Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm

Summer Festival, Misterton Primary School, 4-6pm

Friday 26 July

District Councillor’s surgery, Village Hall, 9-9.45am (no surgery in August)

School term ends, re-starting on Tuesday 3 September

Saturday 17 August

Annual produce show, Methodist Hall, Misterton. Exhibits in 10-11.30am; entry to public 2.00-4.00pm

Thursday 12 September

Storyteller Phil Okwedy, St Mary’s Parish Church, 7.30pm. To book, call 891376 (tickets £10 in advance, £12 at the door)

Saturday 14 September

Ride & Stride with art exhibition, West Stockwith Parish Church. Details to follow

Saturday 12 October