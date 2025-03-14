Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre sets new regional record with five arthroplasty surgeries in a single day

The Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence (MEOC) has reached an impressive milestone this month, completing five joint replacement surgeries in a single day — a new regional record.

Joint replacement surgery, known as arthroplasty, involves replacing damaged joints with artificial parts. Common examples include hip and knee replacements, which help reduce pain and improve movement.

This achievement reflects the MEOC's focus on reducing waiting times and improving care for patients across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.

Unlike most hospitals, which carry out a mix of surgeries each day, the MEOC is dedicated entirely to orthopaedic procedures. This focus allows the team to plan and prepare efficiently, ensuring theatres are set up in advance with the right equipment. As a result, they can complete more surgeries in less time.

Careful planning extends beyond the operating theatre. By working closely with patients to explain their procedure and recovery process, the MEOC team ensures they feel informed and prepared.

This approach means most patients go home within 24 hours — often on the same day — allowing them to recover in the comfort of their own home.

Angela Schofield from Doncaster, the 100th patient to undergo an arthroplasty on her left hip, shared her experience: “My experience was very positive; everyone I met was so good to me. I was initially anxious about the procedure, but it turned out to be comfortable, and I was able to go home the same day, which helped me recover in a familiar environment.”

In its first year, the MEOC performed 1,375 surgeries, reducing waiting lists by around 20% across participating trusts, Barnsley Hospital, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, and The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.

Patient feedback has been highly positive, with Friends and Family Test (FFT) scores averaging 97% and reaching 100% for three consecutive months. Most patients stayed for just one day, with 72% discharged the same day as their procedure.

Mr. Shankar Thiagarajah, Clinical Lead for the MEOC and Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, said: "Our team is dedicated to running efficient surgical lists, which allows us to help more patients. Overall, our aim is to reduce waiting times and provide high-quality care across the region."

Karen McAlpine, Interim Operational Lead for the MEOC, added: "Our target is four surgeries per day, so achieving five hip replacements in one day shows the dedication of our team and the effective processes we’ve put in place. We aim to make this standard practice and hope to increase our capacity further."

Importantly, the MEOC’s approach focuses on supporting patients before, during, and after their surgery.

Nicola Utley, Lead Physiotherapist at the MEOC, explained: “We encourage patients to get moving as soon as possible after surgery, which helps their recovery and builds their confidence.

“We also offer advice before surgery, helping patients prepare and understand what to expect. This preparation plays a big part in ensuring they recover quickly and comfortably.”

The MEOC has also introduced innovative ideas like the 'Sip Til Send' protocol, which allows patients to drink water up until their surgery. This simple change has reduced anxiety, improved comfort, and supported faster recovery.

With its focus on efficiency, innovation, and patient care, the MEOC continues to improve outcomes and reduce waiting times across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.

Beyond the operating theatre, the team's commitment to holistic care ensures patients feel supported every step of the way — from preparation to recovery — helping them return to their daily lives with confidence.

For more information about the MEOC, including news updates and a video tour of the department, visit the DBTH website: www.dbth.nhs.uk/meoc