Local Triathlete to take on running Challenge for Alzheimer’s Society .

Adrian Hopkinson, a dedicated triathlete from Worksop and father to Skye (15), is preparing to take on one of the most gruelling endurance feats ever attempted – running from Land’s End to John O'Groats in just 12 days, all in an effort to raise £100,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Despite a history of injury that led him to transition from football to triathlon, Adrian has always pushed himself to new limits, having completed Ironman races, multiple half-Ironmans, and marathons. Yet, these challenges weren’t enough, Adrian commented, “I’ve done some tough one-day events, but I’ve always felt I hadn’t reached my physical and mental limits”. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Adrian began running more seriously, leading to a newfound passion for ultra-distance challenges. His endurance was tested when he recently took part in the Rasselbock, running for 24 continuous hours and growing stronger with each lap. A victory in a 6-hour race shortly afterward cemented his confidence in his ability to take on longer, more demanding runs.

Now, Adrian’s sights are set on a new challenge: completing the 874-mile journey from Land’s End to John O'Groats in a record-setting 12 days, certified by Guinness World Records. “It’s never been done this way before. If I succeed, it will be a first,” he explains. The challenge, however, isn’t just about the daily mileage – it’s also about the crucial recovery required after each ultra marathon distance. Adrian will be supported by a team of sports therapists, chiropractors, and doctors, ensuring he has the best chance of success.

Adrian is inviting people along the route, including those in his hometown of Worksop, to join him on this journey by setting their own mile goals and contributing to his fundraising efforts for the Alzheimer’s Society. The cause is deeply personal for Adrian and his family, as they honour the memory of his wife’s grandfather, who passed away from the disease. “I’ve seen firsthand the devastating impact Alzheimer’s has on both those diagnosed and their families” he said, adding “If the money we raise brings us closer to a cure, all the effort will be worth it.” To make this ambitious attempt possible, Adrian is seeking sponsorships to help fund the project. In exchange, sponsors will receive promotional opportunities, including brand placement on clothing and exposure across a wide range of marketing channels throughout the journey. For sponsorship inquiries, donations, or to learn how you can join Adrian’s journey, contact Adrian on 07875751637 or email [email protected]