Local parents urged to keep hospital appointments during school holidays

By DBTH Communications Team
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 12:04 BST
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is reminding parents and carers to keep any scheduled hospital appointments - or rearrange them in advance if they can’t attend - to help keep services running smoothly and ensure both their own health and their children’s health remain a priority.

While the October half-term is a busy time for families, the Trust is asking people not to miss important check-ups, tests or procedures. Attending planned appointments helps avoid delays in care and supports hospital teams to use time and resources effectively.

If attending becomes difficult, it’s now easier than ever to rearrange. Patients can view, manage and, in many cases, rebook appointments quickly using the NHS App. The free app – available on smartphones, tablets and computers – allows users to see upcoming appointments, receive reminders, and cancel or rebook in just a few taps.

Denise Smith, Chief Operating Officer at DBTH, said keeping appointments is vital to ensuring everyone receives the care they need: “Whether it’s for you or your child, making time to attend a hospital appointment is an important part of staying well.

NHS Appplaceholder image
NHS App

“If you can’t make it, please let us know as soon as possible or rearrange using the NHS App. Every appointment that goes ahead means more people are seen, and every cancellation made in advance helps us offer that slot to another patient who needs it.”

The Trust, which operates Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital, hosts more than half a million outpatient appointments each year across its sites and external clinics in South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire.

To find out more about how the NHS App can help you stay on top of your appointments, visit: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/nhs-app/

