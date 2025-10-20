Local opticians host bake sale fundraiser for Macmillan

A Mexborough opticians celebrated National Eye Health Week by supporting Macmillan Cancer Support and raising more than £500.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues at the locally-owned and run Specsavers store on York Street in Mexborough, dusted off their aprons for a cake sale to raise money for the cancer charity.

In return for a donation, visitors to the store enjoyed a sweet treat from a selection of homemade cakes made by the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store fundraiser formed part of the Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, which is the charities’ largest fundraising event, and has raised more than £310 million since it began in 1990. The charity aims to help those affected by cancer by ensuring nobody faces it alone.

Cakes

‘We’re always keen to take part in fundraising in-store', says Becky Stacey, store director at Specsavers Mexborough. ‘We are proud to support such an amazing charity and are pleased to have hosted such a successful fundraiser.

‘Our customers and the local community are always so supportive of our fundraising initiatives. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who got involved and donated.’

Specsavers Mexborough is also reaching out to the community by visiting local pharmacies to promote its Enhanced Optical Service (EOS), which is additional, specialised eye care services offered by optometrists beyond a standard sight test. These services allow optometrists to manage more complex conditions, such as certain glaucoma, cataracts, and minor eye conditions, closer to home.

The team is also in talks with local schools to arrange eye health talks for pupils and has been delivering leaflets about the importance of children’s eye tests.