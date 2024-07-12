Local house builder supports local hospital appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family-run house builder, Albemarle Homes, has made the first corporate donation towards the Bassetlaw Hospital Emergency Village fundraising appeal.

The appeal, launched by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, has an ambitious target of raising £100,000 to fund a number of projects themed around ‘comfort’ and ‘play’.

The £1,500 donated by Albemarle will contribute towards new equipment, above and beyond what is expected, providing the most comfortable experience possible for patients. This includes a brand new outdoor play area with a canopy, so children being treated at the children’s assessment unit can enjoy the space whatever the weather.

To date the charity has raised £14,541 towards the appeal, and if successful in achieving the £100,000 fundraising target, Bassetlaw Hospital will be one of only a few hospitals regionally to have such a space available for young patients.

Albemarle Homes has been supporting Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity since 2021 when they pledged to donate £100 from the sale of each home at their Vicarage Field and Westmoor Grange developments.

Sarah Dunning, Fundraising Manager for the charity said: “Our partnership with Albemarle Homes is a real success story, demonstrating how local businesses can support their local hospital charity. To-date they have helped us raise over £12,300 towards various projects across our hospitals including The Serenity Appeal and Our Shining Stars.

“It is fantastic that they are supporting the Bassetlaw Emergency Appeal with their latest donation, helping to bring to life some wonderful projects which will enhance the environment for patients receiving care in the Emergency Department and Children’s Unit.”

Darryl Barker, Managing Director of Albemarle Homes said: “We are immensely proud of our continued partnership with the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity. Supporting local community charities is vital, as they play an essential role in improving the lives of those around us.

Artist’s rendition of the outdoor play area to be built at Bassetlaw Hospital

“The Emergency Village Appeal for Bassetlaw is something we can really connect with, as transforming environments to enhance comfort is something we prioritise daily. We understand the significant impact this will have on the well-being of patients and staff at Bassetlaw, and we are delighted to contribute to such an important initiative.”

The charity is hosting a Corporate Open Day on Friday 19 July, 2pm to 4pm in a bid to attract support from more local businesses. The event will provide networking opportunities with trust colleagues including, Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Innovation and Infrastructure at DBTH, alongside likeminded local businesses. The event will include an exclusive tour of the Bassetlaw Emergency Village to see first-hand the difference the charity appeal will make to patients.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Innovation and Infrastructure at DBTH, said: “We are incredibly grateful to work alongside our colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity on the Bassetlaw Hospital Emergency Village Appeal.

“We are currently working hard to redevelop the Emergency Department, Children’s Assessment Unit and Assessment Treatment Centre at Bassetlaw Hospital, which, once complete, we hope will provide a fantastic service for local people. We’d love to invite local business representatives to come and see the development as it starts to come alive, encouraging them to get involved with fundraising or making a donation if they can.

“This appeal, with the kind support of our communities, will help to provide those nice-to-have and holistic improvements not covered by usual NHS funding, something that we hope will move an experience within our service from good to exceptional.”

All participants of the guided tour are required to wear PPE, which will be provided on the day. To ensure adequate PPE is available to guests, all interested businesses, must register to attend on the link: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/bassetlaw-hospital-emergency-village-appeal-corporate-open-day/ or by emailing [email protected]