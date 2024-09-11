Lindsy James takes on 100km triathlon to raise £100,00 for South Yorkshire’s Youth

Lindsy James, Director of Doncaster-based charity Active Fusion, is embarking on an extraordinary physical challenge to raise £100,000 in support of her charity’s mission: to improve the health, wellbeing, and future prospects of young people across South Yorkshire through sport and physical activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsy, a former 3x World Age Group Duathlon Champion and current European Middle Distance and British Champion, is stepping up to compete in a 100km triathlon alongside the world’s best professional triathletes as part of her challenge, aptly named ‘When You Tri.’

Lindsy is passionate about this cause, describing it as "flashing urgent." The funds raised will support Active Fusion's ongoing work, which engages 23,000 young people each year in sport and physical activity to tackle the significant issues facing many in South Yorkshire. With 1 in 3 young people in the region living in poverty, 25% overweight or obese, and 1 in 6 struggling with their mental health, the work of Active Fusion is more critical than ever. Young people in South Yorkshire currently face a reduced life expectancy of up to ten years compared to their more affluent peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driven by these alarming statistics, Lindsy’s goal is to use her personal journey of endurance and dedication to inspire others to take action. Acclaimed filmmaker Wayne Sables will document her preparation, training, and race day in a documentary set to air in the New Year, offering a glimpse into her remarkable effort.

Lindsy James at Bournemouth

“Why do we take on these ultra-endurance events?” Lindsy asks. “For me, the circumstances facing young people drive my passion and motivation to set the bar high, both in terms of personal achievement and fundraising.”

Active Fusion is calling on individuals, organisations, and schools to get behind this incredible cause. Donations and sponsorships will help provide opportunities for young people to develop healthy, active lifestyles and improve their life chances. Businesses can also join the cause by becoming a Hero or Champion sponsor, supporting the charity’s ongoing efforts to turn young lives around.

“Every child should have a chance,” Lindsy says. “Let’s come together and help achieve the 100KM and £100K goal.”

For more information about ‘When You Tri’ or to get involved, contact Lindsy James at [email protected]. Together, we can rewrite the future for young people in South Yorkshire.