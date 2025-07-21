Letter to the editor: To two cyclists who turned a flyover into a bridge of kindness

By Edwina Forde
Published 21st Jul 2025
On a recent trip to Doncaster, (Sunday July 13) I found myself booked into a different Travelodge than my friends from Cambridgeshire. The only way to reach it was by walking over a flyover — a daunting task for someone like me who suffers from a fear of heights.

Just as I was struggling, two kind-hearted female cyclists appeared like a blessing. One gently offered her bike for me to hold onto, while the other carried my suitcase. They walked beside me, calmly and patiently, helping me cross with dignity and courage.

I was so overwhelmed by their kindness that I didn’t get their names — but I want them to know how deeply grateful I am. You turned a moment of fear into one of grace and humanity.

Thank you for your compassion. You reminded me that good people are everywhere.

With heartfelt thanks, Edwina from Newcastle

