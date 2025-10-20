Leisure Trust pilots new health referral scheme to support wellbeing across Doncaster

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) has launched a new pilot programme aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of residents in North-West Doncaster.

The initiative, called Choose Refer, funded by Get Doncaster Moving, is a collaborative effort between DCLT, Primary Care Doncaster, and member GP Practices from North West PCN; Don Valley Healthcare and Great North Medical Group. x8g3qyt

The scheme marks a significant shift in how patients are referred to physical activity programmes. This new approach allows GPs to seamlessly book patients into a 12-week programme at DCLT delivered at; Askern Leisure Centre’s dedicated wellbeing suite or Adwick Leisure Centre.

Designed to help individuals manage long-term health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, and mental health challenges, while also offering a route for those experiencing social isolation. Patients begin their journey with a scheduled induction that includes a discussion of personal health goals and a series of body metric checks. The programme offers access to swimming,

Dean from DCLT with the Choose Refer information

fitness classes, and wellness facilities, supported by trained instructors who provide ongoing guidance and behavioural advice.

Toni Illman, chief funding and information officer at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, said: "We know that physical activity can have a transformative impact on people’s health and wellbeing, but too often the process of accessing support is complicated or inaccessible.

“Choose Refer is about removing those barriers and making it easier for people to take that first step. By working directly with GPs and streamlining the referral pathway, we’re creating a more joined-up approach that puts the patient at the centre."

DCLT staff have completed additional training to enable them to support people with long term health conditions, ensuring that patients receive expert advice throughout the programme.

The pilot will be evaluated to measure its impact on patient health, attendance rates, and psychological wellbeing.

“We hope that by offering structured support at local leisure centres, patients will be empowered to make lasting lifestyle changes,

reducing pressure on primary care services and improving overall community wellbeing,” added Toni.

For further information please visit www.dclt.co.uk