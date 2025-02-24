Last chance to sign up for DBTH Charity’s sponsored abseil

Published 24th Feb 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 13:04 BST

Are you ready to take on a once-in-a-lifetime challenge while making a real difference in your community? Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity is hosting its first-ever sponsored abseil on 15 March 2025, and this is your last chance to join in the fun.

Taking place on 15 March 2025 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, participants will descend 160ft in this adrenaline-filled challenge. The registration fee is £35, with a minimum sponsorship of £200.

With the deadline to sign up just days away, now is the time to act.

The event, originally planned for December, was rescheduled due to overwhelming demand, and this new spring date brings brighter evenings, (hopefully) milder weather, and an exciting Easter theme. Participants can swap Santa hats for bunny ears and add some seasonal flair to their daring descent.

DBTH Charity Abseil posterDBTH Charity Abseil poster
Funds raised will support vital projects across the Trust, including providing VIP bags for adult patients with learning disabilities during hospital visits and the groundbreaking ‘Robi’ surgical robot transforming cancer surgery.

Sarah Dunning, DBTH Charity Fundraising Manager, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to test your courage and take on a unique challenge while making a meaningful impact on our community.

“By stepping over the edge, participants are raising essential funds that will directly benefit our patients and colleagues. We are so grateful to everyone who has signed up so far and can’t wait to see more of you join this exciting event.”

Over 20 years ago, the Trust hosted abseils through collaborations with other charities. This year marks the first time DBTH Charity is hosting its own sponsored abseil.

DBTH Charity AbseilDBTH Charity Abseil
Sign up now before it’s too late! Visit our charity website to secure your spot: https://fundraise.dbthcharity.co.uk/register/the-big-dri-abseil

Have questions? Contact [email protected] or [email protected]

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference – act now before registration closes.

