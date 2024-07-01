Labour Doncaster Central candidate, Sally Jameson, visits local slimmers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sally Jameson, who is hoping to become Doncaster Central’s next Member of Parliament, recently visited her local Slimming World group to hear more about how members are losing weight and creating a healthier future for themselves and their families.

Sally Jameson says: “It was great to meet so many Slimming World members who are all taking steps to make positive, healthy changes to their lives. It is so important that we tackle major public health issues like obesity, both to enhance people’s lives and reduce the pressure on the NHS. That is the message I will be taking to Westminster if the people of Doncaster Central elect me to represent them as their Member of Parliament.”

Government data shows that around two-thirds (63%) of adults are above a healthy weight and, of these, half are obese.[i]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Horsman, Slimming World Consultant, says: “It was wonderful that Sally Jameson could join us at the St Peter’s group and see how people from within their community are being equipped with the knowledge and skills to lose weight. I’m proud of all of my members who are committed to making positive changes to their lives.”

Sally Jameson, Labour candidate, meets Slimming World Consultant Amanda Horsman

Slimming World recently launched its ‘Five-point manifesto to support people and families living with obesity’, calling on the next Government to commit to helping more people living with obesity to lose weight with a personalised approach, improve their health outcomes, and relieve the financial burden on the NHS.

The manifesto calls for a focus on ensuring healthcare professionals have a choice of weight loss options to offer patients without relying on drugs, as it leaves those who don’t want to rely on medication, or can’t take it, without support.

Amanda says: “At Slimming World, we understand losing weight is a physical and a psychological journey and people need support to tackle both aspects, which is why our approach is about the whole person. Lifestyle changes need to sit alongside, and exist well beyond, any medical intervention someone chooses, such as surgery or drugs. We help members to understand themselves more deeply, boost their self-esteem and connect with others on the same journey so they can share real-life advice and strategies to deal with potential pitfalls, and manage their weight for the long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our own research of 1.1 million members shows on average Slimming World members lose a clinically significant 5% of their body weight (9.9lbs) within three months, and it was fantastic to show Ms Jameson firsthand how our support is making a difference.”