Jedi return to Lakeside Village for Star Wars weekend

Calling all Jedi! Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster is transforming into a galaxy far, far away this weekend for an epic Star Wars celebration.

The force will be with shoppers on Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5 between 10am – 4pm when favourite characters from the Star Wars universe take over the centre.

Visitors will be able to meet Star Wars characters throughout the centre, with plenty of photo opportunities for fans of all ages.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Star Wars is loved across generations, and character visits are always a hit with our customers. There’ll be games, interactive fun, and plenty of chances to meet the characters. We’re proud to once again support Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and raise vital funds throughout the weekend.”

Bluebell Wood, which opened in 2008, cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at the hospice. As well as clinical care services, it provides a home-from-home for families facing the toughest of times providing plenty of fun activities for families to create special memories together. The team also support other health care providers out in the community and in local hospitals too.

Eleanor Hughes, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice said: “We’re excited to return to Lakeside Village for our annual Star Wars weekend. Huge thanks to The Phoenix Squad for bringing the characters to life. With Jedi training and fun activities, we can’t wait to see who’s ready to become a Jedi!”

For further information about Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice visit www.bluebellwood.org