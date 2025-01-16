Hospital charity thanks community for generous festive donations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity want to share their thanks with everyone who chose to donate to the Trust during the festive period.

From hampers and personal hygiene items to cuddly toys and selection boxes, the community came together with incredible generosity this Christmas to ensure patients at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital had everything they needed during their stay over the festive period.

Duncan Batty, Head of DBTH Charity, said: "On behalf of the Charity, I want to express my gratitude to our incredible local community, businesses, colleagues, and patients who have shown such generosity this festive season.

“Your donations of money, toys, and, most importantly, your time spent visiting our patients have brought so much joy and comfort to those in need. We are deeply thankful for your unwavering support in helping us make this season brighter for so many."

Legacy Church donation

In early December, the Children’s Ward hosted their annual ‘Winter Wonderland’ event, and their first-ever ‘Christmas Market’ style-event with stalls and entertainment.

As part of the festivities Blidworth Welfare Band gave a lively performance followed by magical tricks from Freddie the Magician. Visitors enjoyed seasonal activities and stalls featuring crafts, handmade knits, tropic skincare, home-baked treats, a raffle, and a sweepstake, while Host with the Most provided an inflatable bubble dome.

Supported by local businesses and the community, the ward raised an incredible £1,200 towards their very own sensory room.

Ashleigh Elam, Sister on the Children’s Ward at DRI and main organiser of the annual event, said: “The sensory room project is an essential step towards enhancing the care and comfort we provide to our young patients, and this event has brought us closer to making it possible.

GXO donate to the Children’s Ward

“I want to say a huge thank you to every single person who came to support us – from stall holders to staff and families of patients, and to the whole team who helped everything run smoothly.”

As the festive month progressed, the Trust welcomed many generous donors, including logistics companies GXO and DHL, as well as Legacy Church, who have been donating to the Children’s Ward for 14 years.

On 13 December, patients and colleagues were delighted to receive a visit from Doncaster’s friendliest polar bear – Victor.

Assisted by the Yorkshire Wildlife Park team and standing over seven foot, Victor paid a visit to young patients on the Children’s Ward and Paediatric Emergency Department, sharing soft toys with them.

Doncaster Rovers visit Ward 1

Finally, on 17 December, the ward received a visit from Club Doncaster, who not only brought players from Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Rugby League and Doncaster Belles to see young fans, but also generously donated £500 to DBTH Charity.

Colleagues within Team DBTH want to say a huge thank you to:

Cara and Lucas

Natasha and Kyle Webster

DHL and DHL Bawtry

GXO

Hillhouse Nursery (parents & children)

Doncaster Rovers

Sophia Agate

Stratstone Mini Doncaster

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Legacy Church

Yates

Freddie the Magician

Alan Cook

ModuleCo

Blidworth Welfare Band

Jean Maddison

Rosie Puds

The Proper Ice-cream Company

Mother Hookers

Debbie Sutcliffe Ward

Kelly Russell

Chris Medwell & students

Suey Sparkles Jewellery

Haley

Lesley Cartlidge

Sodexo

Host with the Most

Children’s Ward team

Duncan added: “This list is by no means exhaustive and the Trust and Charity thanks all of those who have donated their time, or gifts, this festive season.”

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.

These additional extras would not be possible without the support of our community. With your help, we can continue to work hard with our Trust to fund innovative and exciting projects that make a difference to our patients, their families and our colleagues who care for them.

Visit the charity website to find out more: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/