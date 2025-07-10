Help name Lakeside Village’s new guide dog puppy!

Shoppers at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping are being asked to help choose a name for the centre’s new guide dog puppy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lakeside Village is set to sponsor its eighth puppy through a partnership with Guide Dogs UK and the next little bundle of fur needs a name, following in the paw prints of Buddy, Laker, Parky, Treacle, Willow, Cookie, and Bingo.

Four names have been shortlisted following an invitation for suggestions from customers, with the final shortlist of River, Bailey, Nova and Harley going to a public vote, with a new token collection box now in place in the indoor guest services area at the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndsey Parry, Centre Manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Choosing a name for the new puppy is one of the team’s favourite times of the year and we’re so excited to hand over the final choice to our wonderful customers.

Centre manager Lyndsey Parry with the voting boxes at Lakeside Village

“The closing date for voting is 20 July and, once all tokens have been counted, we will announce the winning name soon after.”

Guide dog puppies spend around 24 months in training, and many go on to be successful guide dogs, helping somebody with a visual impairment live the life they choose.

Some may also become buddy dogs, helping children with sight loss with their confidence, or a companion dog, helping an adult living with sight loss with their health and wellbeing, and reducing feelings of isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once the lucky pup has been officially named, we will provide regular ‘pupdates’ during its first year so that everyone can follow the puppy’s progress” added Lyndsey.

Visitors can vote for their favourite puppy name using token counters at Lakeside Village’s indoor guest services area. Voting closes on Sunday 20 July, 2025.

For further information about Lakeside Village, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk.