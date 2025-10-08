Hands-on learning blossoms in Communication Specialist College Doncaster’s new greenhouse

Communication Specialist College Doncaster (CSCD) has opened a brand-new greenhouse, purpose-built to support its thriving horticulture department and provide an inclusive, therapeutic learning environment for students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Doncaster Deaf Trust’s 24-acre site, the new greenhouse complements existing planting beds, orchards, and the award-winning show garden. It will play a vital role in delivering practical learning experiences, supporting students in achieving accredited qualifications such as City & Guilds Level 1 and 2 in Practical Horticulture Skills.

Mark Ogden, MHort (RHS), horticulture tutor at CSCD, explained the importance of the new facility: “Over the past 11 years, our students have earned more than 30 gold, silver, and bronze awards in horticulture competitions. This level of achievement simply wouldn’t be possible without a greenhouse. It’s not just a place to grow plants - it’s a space where students develop skills, confidence, and a sense of purpose. Our much loved and well used old greenhouse needed to be replaced to provide a more suitable and accessible environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new greenhouse is fantastic and ensures we can continue supplying plants to our enterprise shop and external partners, while also offering a dry, accessible, and calming environment for learning, especially during the winter months.”

Shane Knighton and Mark Ogden MHort (RHS)

The greenhouse has been designed with inclusivity in mind, featuring lowered benches and adapted watering systems to accommodate students with physical disabilities, including wheelchair users. It also provides a quiet, therapeutic space for those who benefit from sensory-friendly environments.

Tracey Jamison, principal of CSCD, added: “This new greenhouse is a testament to our commitment to practical, inclusive education. It supports not only academic achievement but also personal and social development. By investing in this facility, we’re helping students build skills that can lead to real employment opportunities.”

The greenhouse will be integrated into both structured courses and holistic timetables, ensuring every student has the opportunity to benefit from its resources.

For further information about Communication Specialist College Doncaster and the courses it offers visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college