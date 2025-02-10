Gymnastics sessions at Dearne Valley in Doncaster prove a big hit with children

Choose gymnastics at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre is proving to be a popular success with children in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimed at youngsters aged 5-11, the programme was launched in November last year and follows British Gymnastics ‘Explore’ curriculum.

Classes are held on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings offering an exciting, fun-packed progressive journey through recreational gymnastics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wright from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), which runs Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, said: "The sessions have got off to a fantastic start, and for those children who would like to get involved, we still have some spaces left for our Saturday morning classes.

Gymnastics sessions at Dearne Valley

“The ‘Explore’ programme gives children the opportunity to progress at their own pace while developing essential skills that will benefit their overall physical development.”

The sessions are one hour each, with the programme structured around three key areas – core skills, working together, and apparatus work. Children are taught the basic moves, such as rolls, balances and inversions through progressive skill development. Parents can track their child’s progress via a digital platform that updates on the skills achieved and milestones reached.

The programme membership costs £25.50 per month. The sessions run for 50 weeks of the year, providing consistent access to quality instruction under the guidance of qualified British Gymnastics instructors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans are underway for these sessions to be rolled out to other DCLT venues in the future – watch this space!

For further information and booking, visit https://www.dclt.co.uk/join-us/choose-gymnastics/