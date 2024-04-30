Get composting this May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This May, waste experts in South Yorkshire are getting behind International Compost Awareness Week (5-11 May) to encourage more residents to give it a try.

This year’s focus is on how compost is a “nature climate champion” because of the benefits it has on our soil health and the environment. Not only does it help to put our food and garden waste to good use but also helps reduce climate change.

Alistair Beattie is Community Education Liaison Officer based at Manvers, the award-winning waste treatment plant which diverts 97 per cent of Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham household waste from landfill.

Get composting this spring!

“Composting garden waste is an easy way to benefit the environment and save money. You can create your own top-quality compost for plants and vegetables - reducing the need for chemical fertilisers,” said Alistair.

“We could reduce the use of landfill space and incineration by at least one-third when organic materials such as garden waste are recycled. Composting, rather than sending organic waste to landfill also helps to reduce the creation of methane, a greenhouse gas twenty-five times as powerful as carbon dioxide.”

So why not give composting a go in your garden and join in the international campaign to make our planet a healthier place to be.

Did you know?

· Home composting can be easy and can be done without spending any money by just devoting an area of the garden to a nature pile.

· It benefits the environment – it saves as much CO2 in a year as your kettle produces in a year or washing machine in three months.

· It has been estimated a home composting bin can divert approximately 150 kg per household per year of organic waste.

· Composting bins can be home-made, or store bought but do not have to break the bank.

· It is great for exercise, mental health, wellbeing, and spending time in nature.

· It creates nutrient rich plant food which can make plants healthier, improve soil quality, reduce soil erosion, maintain moisture levels, and keep the soil pH balanced.