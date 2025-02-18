Generous donation funds new music room for pupils and students at Doncaster Deaf Trust

Pupils and students at Doncaster School for the Deaf and Communication Specialist College Doncaster have a new purpose-built music room thanks to a generous donation to Doncaster Deaf Trust from OneCall Insurance.

The facility at Doncaster Deaf Trust is located in the wellbeing garden and accessed by all of the trust’s services, including its deaf community.

The £15,000 project features a range of musical instruments for the pupils and students to use. The funds from OneCall have enabled both the building of the room and purchasing the equipment.

Acting Principal at Communication Specialist College Doncaster, Tracey Jamison said: “We are so grateful to OneCall Insurance for this incredibly kind donation. The music room will be used for sensory breaks for our students, as using musical instruments can help relieve stress and tension.

Michael Cowling and Kai Platts, with teacher Matthew Biggs

“For example, an autistic student, who might be struggling with their emotions in class, can come to the music room and bang on the drums, and then return to class to continue with their education. For our deaf community, it’s a wonderful way to engage with music through touch, such as vibrations and the different frequencies. The music room will help build students’ confidence and improve their self-esteem.”

CSCD, which is managed by registered charity Doncaster Deaf Trust, educates, trains, and cares for students who are deaf, autistic, or who have other communication needs. Students attending the college, which is based in Leger Way, have a diverse range of needs, from those with severe learning disabilities, who need one-to-one support, to those who can access a full curriculum independently.

Doncaster School for the Deaf is one of the oldest Deaf schools in the country. The school was established in 1829. The school provides education for Deaf pupils from 4 to 19 years.

For more information about Doncaster Deaf Trust visit, visit: www.deaf-trust.co.uk/