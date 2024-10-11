Fusion Performance launch event unites South Yorkshire businesses for positive change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On the morning of October 10th, the Fusion Performance Club successfully held its much-anticipated launch event, drawing a dynamic group of business leaders from across South Yorkshire. Hosted at the picturesque Unique Occasions at Loversall Farm, the event marked the beginning of a powerful movement to unite local organisations in using business as a force for good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue, graciously gifted by Unique Occasions at Loversall Farm, set the stage for a morning filled with inspiration, networking, and a shared vision of creating positive social and economic change within the region. The highlight of the event was a motivational keynote speech by former Olympic gymnast Craig Heap, who delivered an engaging and inspiring talk, drawing parallels between the discipline and dedication of sport and the potential of businesses to impact communities. Heap’s powerful message resonated with attendees, encouraging them to strive for excellence in both their professional and social contributions.

Photographer Wayne Sables, another generous contributor to the event, expertly captured the atmosphere, documenting a morning of meaningful conversations and new connections. The gathering was an embodiment of the club’s ethos—bringing together forward-thinking leaders committed to making a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event attracted representatives from prominent local businesses, including Carley Consult, Keepmoat and Sovereign Wealth, along with a diverse range of other organisations. As part of the club’s core mission, these businesses share a collective commitment to using their influence and resources to foster positive change, not just within their own organisations but throughout their wider communities.

Fusion Performance Club launch event

Whilst the Fusion Performance Club is not necessarily reinventing the wheel, it’s much more than a traditional business network. It is a platform for collaboration and innovation, where members have the opportunity to grow their networks, enhance professional development and contribute to making a tangible difference in the lives of young people. Membership benefits include access to exclusive events, business introductions and discounts on events, which focus on improving the physical and mental well-being of young people, especially those living in poverty.

Active Fusion, the charity behind the Fusion Performance Club, is dedicated to creating healthier and happier futures for young people through active lifestyles. By joining the unique club, members support this mission and contribute to the transformation of young lives, helping to build brighter futures for the next generation.

The Fusion Performance launch was a promising start to what will undoubtedly be a powerful force for good in South Yorkshire. As businesses in the region continue to join the club, the collective impact will grow, fostering a culture of responsibility, innovation and positive change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking to be part of this exciting movement, membership to the Fusion Performance Club offers not just professional growth but the chance to contribute to a brighter future for young people across the region. Together, they are proving that business can be much more than profit, it can be a force for good.

If you’re looking to find out more about the Fusion Performance Club, you can download the brochure here or contact Active Fusion’s Head of People & Partnerships here.