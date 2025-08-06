Freemasons step in to help foodbank after power cut ruined much needed donations

Determined that the Isle of Axholme Foodshare Project would never again need to throw away food spoiled by a power cut Freemasons of Temple Belwood Lodge at Crowle have stepped in to with the donation of a portable generator.

The Foodshare Project is a community-based food support initiative helping about 300 people a week from its base at St Nicholas’ Church Youth Hub in Haxey, providing services to throughout the Isle, including Epworth, Crowle, Belton, Luddington, and surrounding locations.

Lodge member Iain Hogg (left in the picture), said: “A prolonged power cut meant food stored in fridges was spoiled, highlighting the project's limited infrastructure and dependence on donated resources.

“Temple Belwood members had previously contributed to the project. We were aware of ongoing power issues in Haxey and the project's vulnerability to power cuts, so we donated this petrol generator to support the project and preserve the food it distributes - but most importantly to safegusrd the 300 service users who rely on it every week.”

Iain Hogg (left) and Paul Taylor.

The generator came from the Epworth Royal British Legion who had to sell their petrol generators, which had been used only twice, to comply with new regulations. When attending shows they could use only diesel generators.

Ian added: “Buy buying the generator from Epworth Royal British Legion and giving it to the Isle of Axholme Food Share Project we have been able to help two charities, which is a great result.”