Former smallholder’s cottage and land on historic Isle of Axholme to go up for auction

An original brick-built smallholder’s and turf cutter’s cottage with over an acre of land on the Isle of Axholme area near Scunthorpe is to go up for auction this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic cottage, known as Abbott’s House, was originally a smallholding that also had ‘turbary rights’ which gave the owner the right to cut turf for fuel from the surrounding peatland. North Lincolnshire Council has indicated that the semi-derelict house could be replaced: as a ‘non-designated heritage asset’ it is not classified as a listed building.

The property and land are due to feature in the next online auction to be held by Sheffield property auctioneer Mark Jenkinson, which is part of Eddisons, on 30 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Little, a director at Mark Jenkinson, said.: “This is a wonderfully evocative property that conjures up the unique local history of the area, harking back to the 17th century when the Isle of Axholme was reclaimed as fertile farmland from what had been uninhabitable swamp. Turf-cutting rights are certainly not something that usually come with the properties we sell at auction and this is definitely something a bit different.”

Abbott’s House near Belton, North Lincolnshire, up for auction with Mark Jenkinson on 30 July for £150,000

He added: “It’s very rare that a site as large as this, at 1.1 acres, in what is designated as an Area of Special Historic Landscape Interest, comes up for sale and the suggestion from the council that the house could be either replaced or redeveloped makes this potentially an excellent opportunity to create a fantastic property in a historic part of Lincolnshire.”

The cottage and land are located on the edge of Belton, which is three miles from Epworth and close to junction 2 of the M180 motorway, with access to Scunthorpe and Doncaster.

The property will be available in Mark Jenkinson’s online auction, with bidding opening on 29 July and closing the next day. For more details, viewing arrangements, and bidding information, visit www.markjenkinson.co.uk .