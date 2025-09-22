Footballing legends Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Pearce support Salvation Army tournament with Doncaster crowned winners

Two England footballing legends, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and former defender and manager Stuart Pearce joined forces to cheer on players at a Salvation Army football tournament for people experiencing homelessness.

The church and charity’s fourteenth annual Partnership Trophy brought 25 teams together from across the UK and Ireland to play in a competitive five-a-side tournament. Both Phillips and Pearce cheered players on - including the Donny Dazzlers from Doncaster who were crowned winners after a tense South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield’s Charter Row Lifehouse.

Stuart Pearce blew the starting whistle at the event held at GOALS in Manchester on Thursday and spoke to players about his own highs and lows in life and his professional career.

He said: “It’s been brilliant - the football environment and the togetherness of all the teams as well - they’ve had a brilliant day. There’s real camaraderie, you’ve got 300 people here, all meeting each other, all likeminded and all for the love of football.”

The Partnership Trophy, run by The Salvation Army and its subsidiary Salvation Army Homes, brings together football teams from Lifehouses (supported accommodation), supported housing, outreach programmes and drop-in services, helping to promote positive and independent living for its service users and reinforcing the message that helping people move on from homelessness is more than just providing a home.

Nathan Slinn, Salvation Army deputy director of the Homelessness Services Department, said: “What a fantastic day today has been, one of teamwork and celebration, championing the effects sport can have on mental health and reinforcing our mission of providing so much more than just a roof to people experiencing homelessness. The Partnership Trophy celebrates everyone within our homelessness services, acknowledging the journey they are on and how far they have come whilst also boosting their mental health and supporting them in building friendships and working as a team.

“The attendance of footballing legends Pearce and Phillips really gave a boost to everyone involved. We send our heartfelt thanks to them both for their warmth, encouragement and kindness to all players. Big congratulations to winning team Donny Dazzlers from Doncaster Foyer for taking the top spot and to everyone that has been involved, with an extra special thanks to Guardiola Sala Foundation and GOALS for again helping us make this event a success.

The winning team are based at Doncaster Foyer, a Salvation Army Homes run supported housing development for young people who are experiencing homelessness.

Umar, captain of Donny Dazzlers, revealed they’d only started training a few days before the tournament. He said: “We feel happy and so proud of the team. Everybody has enjoyed it and everyone, the staff, the team they all contributed. We did it!”

Lynne Shea, Salvation Army Homes Chief Executive, said: “We're incredibly proud of all the teams that took part in this year's Partnership Trophy. To see Doncaster Foyer crowned champions is a fantastic achievement. The Partnership Trophy is a great example of what can be achieved when organisations work together."

For the sixth year running the Partnership Trophy was supported by the Guardiola Sala Foundation (GSF), a humanitarian charity set up by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his family, with Pep a keen supporter of the event having attended himself in 2019. He said: “It’s so encouraging to witness how football can bring people together and help them overcome really tough personal challenges. The Guardiola Sala Foundation is delighted to be a part of this event.”

The Salvation Army is one of the largest homelessness charities operating in the UK, providing more than 3,000 places for people in Lifehouses (hostels) across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Its subsidiary, Salvation Army Homes, which has been part of The Salvation Army family providing housing services since 1959, has over 4,000 homes, providing people in need of safety, security and opportunities with quality accommodation, helping people on their journey of personal transformation and out of homelessness.