First public screening of When you Tri set to inspire Doncaster audiences
The documentary follows Lindsy James, Director of Active Fusion, as she takes on the prestigious T100 triathlon, confronting her long-standing fear of open-water swimming. Through grit, determination, and unwavering commitment, James proves that sport has the power to push limits, break barriers, and change lives.
Directed by Wayne Sables, When You Tri is a story of resilience, determination, and breaking barriers that serves as a catalyst for change. The funds raised through the campaign and documentary will provide these children with access to essential physical activity opportunities, empowering them to build healthier, happier, and more active futures.
“This film lays bare my vulnerabilities,” said Lindsy James. “As humans, we all have them, and we all face challenges. When You Tri is a reminder that you're not alone. With the right mindset and support, you can overcome fears and achieve anything you set your mind to.”
The documentary is just one part of a much larger movement dedicated to creating lasting change. Every penny raised contributes to a mission focused on making a real, tangible impact. Supporters are not just donating to a fundraiser; they are becoming part of something bigger, a collective force committed to transforming young lives.
The funds raised will directly support children and young people in the community, including the launch of Fusion Disruptors, a new youth board at Active Fusion. This inclusive initiative welcomes individuals aged 14-25 across Doncaster and South Yorkshire, particularly those whose voices are often unheard in traditional youth spaces.
Fusion Disruptors will provide young people with the platform, resources, and autonomy to drive meaningful change, amplifying their voices, advocating for their communities, and directing funding to grassroots projects that matter most to them. Tickets for the screening are available for just £6, giving everyone the chance to be part of this movement. Audience members will not only witness an uplifting story but also contribute to a cause that aims to transform lives through the power of sport. A special thank you to Doncaster Foot Clinic for sponsoring this event, making it accessible for all.
To secure your seat and be part of this special event, click here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/when-you-tri-cinema-screening-tickets-1255608271139?aff=oddtdtcreator
Can’t make it to the screening? You can donate directly to the campaign here: https://buff.ly/45u2UDJ