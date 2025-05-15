Every rescue dog deserves its own special day

Heather preparing a dog for their turn in front of the lens

When Doncaster-based animal trainer Heather Woodward launched her photography business in 2019 she had one mission in mind: to give every rescue dog their chance to shine in the spotlight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (May 20th) is National Dog Rescue Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness of the dogs in rescue shelters across the country and encouraging people to adopt them and give them a second chance at a loving home.

While we’re a nation of dog lovers, it’s believed that over 100,000 dogs are homeless in the UK. Many of the reasons given for people relinquishing their dogs are due to financial issues, lack of time or behavioural issues displayed by the dogs. This has increased since the ‘puppy pandemic’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, when it was difficult for owners to adequately train and socialise their new puppies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the proud dog-Mum of two rescue dogs, Heather understands the behavioural issues that rescue dogs bring to their new homes. But with the right training techniques in place, they can become incredibly loyal and loving companions who thrive from their second chance at life.

Capturing special moments in the woods

“I’d always wanted to combine my animal training with photographing dogs with behavioural issues as they’re often given a bad reputation through no fault of their own. Dogs with behavioural issues aren’t easy, but they shouldn’t mean that their owners should miss out from having keepsakes of them in photo form. Photography sessions shouldn’t be for well behaved dogs only!

A photograph can say so much. It can capture joy, vulnerability, resilience, and in the case of a rescue dog, it can quietly tell a story of transformation. But while those beautiful moments may look effortless, they often begin with careful preparation and understanding," said Heather.

For rescue dogs, a photography session can be full of unfamiliar sights and sounds; new people, strange objects, a lens pointing straight at them. Whether your dog is confident or cautious, a little preparation can help the session feel safe, calm and enjoyable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the UK's Premier Photographer for nervous, anxious and reactive dogs, Heather has shared her top five tips on how to prepare your rescue dog for a photography session:

Heather Woodward, the UK's Premier Photographer for nervous, anxious, reactive and rescued dogs

Choose the Right Photographer, Or Be One They Trust

The person behind the camera matters just as much as the camera itself. If you're working with a professional photographer, choose someone who understands the needs of rescue dogs. Someone who’s willing to move slowly, read body language and put comfort before composition.

If you’re taking the photos yourself, you already have an advantage: you’re a familiar face. Keep things simple with natural light, a quiet setting and no sudden movements. Let your dog’s comfort set the pace. It’s not about the perfect pose—it’s about capturing who they really are, when they feel safe enough to show it.

Give Them Time to Settle, Wherever You Are

Behind the scenes training during a photo session

Whether the photo session is happening in your home, a favourite field, or a new location, allow time for your dog to sniff, settle and decompress. Even just a few minutes to explore the space on their own terms can help reduce stress and build confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let them check out the area, sniff the equipment, or sit quietly by your side. If a photographer is involved, have them wait before approaching. Let your dog make the first move, or simply observe from a distance until your dog is ready to approach.

This isn’t wasted time. It’s the warm-up that helps everything else flow.

Bring Treats, Toys And All The Praise

Positive reinforcement isn’t just for training, it’s the secret to creating a joyful, relaxed experience your dog wants to be part of. Bring high-value treats, a favourite squeaky toy, or anything that gets their tail wagging.

Celebrate every little win: a glance at the camera, a curious sniff, a moment of calm. Let them know this is a good thing. Mark and reward behaviours you love, not just for staying still, but for engaging at all. If they’re having fun, the photos will reflect that. If they’re not having fun it definitely shows!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember: You’re not asking them to perform. You’re inviting them to play.

Follow Their Lead—Let Go of the Script

Every dog has their own story and that story might not follow a schedule. If your dog seems tired, overstimulated or unsure, take a break. If they don’t want to sit still, that’s okay. Some of the most honest, beautiful images happen in motion, or in quiet, unposed moments.

Give your dog the freedom to just be. Sit in the grass with them. Walk together. Let the camera follow their play, their curiosity, or their stillness.

A successful session isn’t about how many “perfect shots” you get—it’s about how the experience felt, and what it meant.

End on a High Note And Then Let Them Rest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the photography session is done, make the ending feel just as safe as the beginning. Offer their favourite treat, a play session, or a familiar toy. Return to a calm, quiet place where they can unwind.

Don’t forget to rest! Photo sessions, even short ones, can be mentally and emotionally tiring for dogs who are still building confidence in the world. Give them space to nap. Give yourself time to reflect. When you finally look at those photos, don’t just see what was captured, see what was shared: patience, connection and the beauty of being seen.

As a final thought, Heather adds: “Dogs bring so much joy into our lives that their behaviour shouldn’t stop them from experiencing the same things as other dogs. A personalised photo session is something special to do with your dog to show that they haven’t just captured your heart, they’ve lovingly captured your wall space at home too.”