End of life care returns to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in South Yorkshire has announced that it is once again providing 24/7 end of life care.

The hospice, in North Anston, has been through a challenging period following the Covid-19 pandemic, facing recruitment challenges and subsequently having to make the difficult decision to temporarily suspend some clinical care services in 2022.

However, the hospice – which remained open throughout this period offering planned short respite breaks, alongside community and family support services – has now completed a full restructure of its care model. Bluebell Wood is a nurse-led service working in partnership with other medical professionals and has strengthened its workforce to ensure safe, high-quality care can be delivered for all children and families.

Last September, a significant step forward was made when the hospice reintroduced its Care After Death service which offers families the option to bring their child to Bluebell Wood after death, providing much-needed comfort during an incredibly difficult time.

And, with the return of round the clock End of Life Care for children in its catchment area, families making the heartbreaking decision now have the choice of where their child wants to be when they die, whether this is in their home or in the hospice environment.

Eve Holroyd, care services director at Blubell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “Following the very difficult decision in 2022 to temporarily suspend end of life care services in the hospice due to a shortage in care staff and a need to re-assess our provision, the team here at Bluebell Wood has remained focused on our goal of developing a sustainable care model. We are so pleased to announce that we’ve achieved it and the hospice is back to full service provision.

“Although the hospice has remained open throughout, providing a range of Family Support services as well as welcoming families into the hospice for craft and sensory activity days, and brothers and sisters through sibling workshops and days out, we know how much the reintroduction of our Care After Death service last year and now our End of Life service will mean to the families we support now and in the future.

“Once again being able to provide 24/7 care for babies, children, and young people at the end of their lives in our catchment area gives families the choice of where their children want to be when they die, whether this is in their home or in the hospice, and either way with the very best care from our team.

“We are incredibly proud to have reached our goal and be able to provide care services that are better than ever, for more families at the most difficult time imaginable.”

Bluebell Wood, which opened in 2008, cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at the hospice.

As well as clinical care services, it provides a home-from-home for families facing the toughest of times providing plenty of fun activities for families to create special memories together. The team also support other health care providers out in the community and in local hospitals too.

Added Eve: “We thank everyone - staff old and new, our fundraisers, community supporters and those from the business community - from the bottom of our hearts for helping us get back to providing these much-needed care services alongside our family and community support offering.

“While we celebrate this incredible milestone, our work doesn’t stop here. It costs almost £6.5m each year to run our services and we need the support of our local community more than ever so that we can continue to be there for families long into the future. A regular gift, or any donation, no matter the size, makes an extraordinary difference to us.”

To donate or find out more, visit www.bluebellwood.org or call 01909 517365.

It costs almost £6.5m each year to keep the hospice running, with only around 16 percent of funding from government and the remaining 84 percent generated by fundraising. All services are completely free to families who are referred to Bluebell Wood.