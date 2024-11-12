Edlington Community Organisation are excited and very honoured to announce that we have received The Kings Award for Voluntary Services 2024.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our wonderful team of dedicated people have worked tirelessly for over 20 years, providing essential projects which have regenerated Edlington and surrounding communities in Doncaster.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Services is a lifetime achievement award and is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Edlington Community Organisation, a charity based in Edlington, Doncaster have been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024. This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Edlington Community Organisation has been supporting the regeneration of Edlington for over 20 years and has secured millions in funding to provide essential projects within the community.

Edlington Community Organisation is one of 281 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and, was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. 2024 marks the second year of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Recipients are announced annually on 14th November, The King’s Birthday. Award winners this year are wonderfully diverse and include volunteer groups from across the UK, such as a mental health and wellbeing support network for veterans and their families in Yorkshire; a group preserving a historic 12th century castle in south Wales; volunteers providing English lessons for refugees in Stirling and an organisation providing a opportunities to engage in the arts for people with learning disabilities in County Fermanagh.

Representatives of Edlington Community Organisation will receive the award crystal and certificate from Dame Hilary Chapman later this summer. In addition, two volunteers from Edlington Community Organisation will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.

Samantha Siddall MBE, Manager of Edlington Community Organisation said: “What an achievement for our small charity. To be recognised for the work we do, with the highest of awards, is an absolute honour and privilege. I am delighted that Edlington Community Organisation’s work has been recognised with The Kings Award for Voluntary Services, and I would like to pay tribute to everyone involved with our charity, as without you, this award wouldn’t have been granted!

Notes to editors

Lord-Lieutenants represent the monarch in each of the UK’s ceremonial counties.This year there are 281 recipients of The King’s Award Voluntary Service from across the UK and Channel Islands.More information on the recipients and the Award can be found at https://kavs.dcms.gov.uk/Full details on how to nominate are available at https://kavs.dcms.gov.uk/Nominations for the 2025 award opened on the 1st September 2024. We must make it clear that this information is embargoed and under no circumstances can it be published before Thursday 14th November 2024.

If anyone would like to discuss our award in more detail or interview the team, please do not hesitate to contact me on my direct number 07542338297.