Easter comes to Bluebell Wood thanks to Doncaster shopping centre

A team of volunteers from a leading Doncaster shopping outlet have helped spruce up Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice so it is ready for Easter.

The volunteers from Lakeside Village visited the children’s hospice in North Anston for the morning to help decorate the building, bringing some Easter joy to children, families and staff.

Bluebell Wood, which opened in 2008, cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at the hospice.

As well as clinical care such as End of Life care and Care After Death services, it provides a home-from-home for families facing the toughest of times providing plenty of fun activities for families to create special memories together. The team also support other health care providers out in the community and in local hospitals too.

Lyndsey Parry, Lakeside Village centre manager (second from left) and the team visited Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice to help them decorate for Easter.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We are a very community orientated centre and are always looking at ways we can support and give back to the many charities and organisations in our area who do so much good work.

“Spending the morning at Bluebell Wood was an ideal chance for our team to do something a bit different and put our decoration skills to the test! We really enjoyed decorating the hospice to make it fun and interesting for the children and families who visit the hospice. It’s such an incredible place and charity so we were more than happy to help.”

Samantha Wood, income generation and communications director, said: “Thank you so much to the team from Lakeside Village who came to support us by decorating our hospice ready for Easter. The support of our corporate and business community is incredibly important to us and we always welcome volunteers, whether that be one off sessions or longer term, to help us with special projects and general support.

“It costs almost £6.7m each year to keep the hospice running, with only around 17 percent of funding from government and the remaining 83 percent generated by fundraising. All services are completely free to families who are referred to Bluebell Wood so we really appreciate any help our local community can provide.”

To donate or find out more, visit www.bluebellwood.org or call 01909 517365 or visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk.