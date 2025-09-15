Doncaster’s Emma Jade Garbutt to compete for Ms Great Britain 2025

Doncaster’s Emma Jade Garbutt, 31, is preparing to compete for the prestigious title of Ms Great Britain 2025, with the glittering 80th anniversary national final taking place on 17th October at The Athena, Leicester.

Emma, who recently handed over her crown as UK’s National Ms, is no stranger to the spotlight. She has spent 15 years as a country music artist, performing across the world and even appearing on The Voice UK. More recently, she came third on ITV’s Loaded in Paradise alongside fellow country music artist Jen Atkin.

Now, Emma is using her voice for more than just music. As a proud Campaigns Ambassador for Cancer Research UK, she works with government and decision-makers to push for real change in how cancer is prevented, diagnosed, and treated in England. Alongside this, she personally works to tackle cancer inequalities - challenging the fact that postcode, income, ethnicity, or religion can still determine a person’s chances of being diagnosed with or surviving cancer.

Emma said: "I’m proud to be returning to the Ms Great Britain stage this October. Competing in 2021 opened the door to my campaigning work, and today I’m a Campaigns Ambassador for Cancer Research UK. I’m particularly focused on tackling cancer inequalities, because I believe everyone deserves the same chance of surviving cancer regardless of their background. For me, this competition is about more than a crown - it’s about using my voice to represent women across the UK with purpose and courage."

Emma with her Uk's National Ms crown.

The Miss Great Britain competition is the UK’s longest-running pageant, celebrating women who embody confidence, resilience, and leadership. For Emma, it also represents an opportunity to showcase how much she has grown since first stepping onto the stage in 2021 - from an international music career to national ambassador roles, she now returns with new purpose and perspective.

The final will be held on Friday 17th October 2025 at The Athena, Leicester.