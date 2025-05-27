Doncaster Year 6 student wins gardening competition

A year 6 student from Bessacarr Primary School has won a gardening competition hosted by a national housebuilder. Miller Homes invited children from the school to design two planting schemes for its show home garden at its latest Doncaster based development, Saddlers Chase. Sukhmani, 10, was the lucky winner with her planting schemes being brought to life with the landscaping team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We had some lovely entries from the school which were really thoughtful and well planned, “said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “However, Sukhmani’s drawing and scheme really caught the eye of our garden design team, as she had given a lot of detail and had clearly done her research to see what plants were best suited to her ideas.”

Sukhmani enjoyed a visit to the development to help plant the two planters she had designed. Tom O’Brien from Pudsey Landscapes, who designed and constructed the show home garden at Saddlers Chase, was on hand to give guidance and offer tips on the best ways to construct a productive and beautiful garden. One scheme was floral to attract wildlife into the garden and encourage bio-diversity on the development, whilst the other was food based, giving prospective homeowners a simple way to grow-their-own in their new home garden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom commented; “This was a great competition to ask the children to participate in and there were some lovely drawings and thoughts to attract wildlife into the show home garden. Sukhmani was a worthy winner, and it was a delight to help her bring her ideas to life in the garden for all our visitors to enjoy.”

Jo Battye, Miller Homes along with Gavin from Pudsey Landscapes present competition winner Sukhmani with her prize.

Saddlers Chase is located close to the city centre and next to the iconic racecourse, home of the St Leger Festival.

There is a selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes available priced from £289,995.

To view current homes and offers visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/saddlers-chase-doncaster.aspx