Doncaster Year 6 student wins gardening competition
“We had some lovely entries from the school which were really thoughtful and well planned, “said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “However, Sukhmani’s drawing and scheme really caught the eye of our garden design team, as she had given a lot of detail and had clearly done her research to see what plants were best suited to her ideas.”
Sukhmani enjoyed a visit to the development to help plant the two planters she had designed. Tom O’Brien from Pudsey Landscapes, who designed and constructed the show home garden at Saddlers Chase, was on hand to give guidance and offer tips on the best ways to construct a productive and beautiful garden. One scheme was floral to attract wildlife into the garden and encourage bio-diversity on the development, whilst the other was food based, giving prospective homeowners a simple way to grow-their-own in their new home garden
Tom commented; “This was a great competition to ask the children to participate in and there were some lovely drawings and thoughts to attract wildlife into the show home garden. Sukhmani was a worthy winner, and it was a delight to help her bring her ideas to life in the garden for all our visitors to enjoy.”
Saddlers Chase is located close to the city centre and next to the iconic racecourse, home of the St Leger Festival.
There is a selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes available priced from £289,995.
