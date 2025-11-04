Doncaster team brightens ‘Home from Home’ for families of sick children

Magnolia House

Amazon employees from the receive centre in Doncaster have volunteered at Sick Children's Trust, brightening up a home for families of seriously ill children.

Amazon employees spent a day improving the outdoor spaces and refreshing the paintwork at the charity's Magnolia House ‘Homes from Home’ near Sheffield Children's Hospital, which provides a free place to stay for families while their children receive hospital treatment.

Amazon employees worked together to transform the garden areas and gave the housing a fresh coat of paint.

Hannah Hawkes, Site Leader at Amazon in Doncaster, said: “We're pleased to support the Sick Children's Trust through our volunteering. It's incredibly rewarding to know that our team's hard work will help create a more comfortable environment for families who are going through such a challenging time. Our team is eager to give back to the community and make a real difference.”

Ann Wyatt, manager of Magnolia House, added: “We are incredibly grateful to the Amazon team for this volunteering support. The work they've done to improve our garden areas and refresh our ‘Home from Home’ will make a real difference to the families we support. Having a clean, welcoming space to stay while their child is in hospital helps families focus on what matters most.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 12 million surplus goods to over 800,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.