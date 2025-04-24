Doncaster students travel to London to perform in a concert at the famous Barbican Centre
Budding musicians from Astrea Academy Woodfields in Doncaster travelled down to London on Wednesday to take part in a concert at the Barbican Centre.
Eight students from Woodfields took the train down to the capital to play flute and clarinet in a concert at the top music venue organised by the Music in Secondary Schools Trust (MiSST).
The students, who only received their instruments in October courtesy of MiSST, joined around 250 student musicians from schools across the country to perform to a packed hall.
The audience was treated to a wide range of pieces, including In the Hall of the Mountain King by Edvard Grieg, Chanson de Matin by Elgar and Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin.
There was also some audience participation, with the hundreds of gathered parents, carers and teachers invited to join in with a traditional Congolese song, Banaha.
Wednesday evening’s performance was a great success, with the young people receiving a standing ovation at the end.
Woodfields is one of just 30 schools in the UK that MiSST supports, giving young people the chance to own and learn a musical instrument.
This year’s Year 7 cohort at Woodfields is the first year group to take part in the MiSST scheme and students are learning the clarinet or flute and are being taught to Grade 3 standard.
Next year’s Year 7s will be given the chance to learn a brass instrument under the same MiSST scheme.
MiSST works in schools that serve disadvantaged communities by providing not only funding for classical instruments, but also regular tuition and opportunities to perform.
David Scales, Principal of Astrea Academy Woodfields, who attended the concert, said: “It was a real privilege to watch our students up on stage at the Barbican Centre, playing in an orchestra with hundreds of other students from across the country.
“They have practiced so hard since receiving their instruments in October and this trip offered real inspiration for them to continue to develop their passion for music.
“We are very grateful to be working with the Music in Secondary Schools Trust at Woodfields and look forward to seeing other students have the chance to learn an instrument and perform in this way.
“We are determined to improve outcomes for all our students and hope that the opportunities we are giving them to develop musical talent will enrich their lives and enhance their cultural capital.”