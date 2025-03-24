Doncaster shopping centre team get busy to support Great British Spring Clean

The management team at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster has joined forces with an annual Keep Britain Tidy campaign to do their bit for the local area.

The team took to the streets to collect litter locally as part of The Great British Spring Clean and Great Big School Clean 2025 which takes place from 21 March to 6 April and encourages anyone to pledge to pick up a bag of litter – or more.

In total The Lakeside Village Litter Pick collected a total of five full bags of rubbish.

The Great British Spring Clean is the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign. Since 2016 an army of millions of amazing #LitterHeroes have shown they love where they live by pledging to pick more four million bags of litter during the annual event.

This year the campaign is spreading the word that the environment belongs to everyone in the hope people from communities, faith groups, schools, businesses and local authorities will unite to help tackle litter.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Here at Lakeside Village, we try and organise at least four litter picks every year to play our part and keep our local community clean and tidy. For our first event of 2025, we wanted to combine it with this amazing campaign run by Keep Britain Tidy to highlight the excellent role they are playing to make us all think about litter and our local environment and also encourage others to do their bit and get involved.

“Litter-picking is a simple action that anyone can do to make an immediate and visible difference to the environment where we live, work and play.

“This is just one of the steps that we take at the centre to improve our area we take our environmental responsibility very seriously. Thanks to all who took part.”

For more information about Lakeside Village, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk

To support the Great British Spring Clean, visit: www.keepbritaintidy.org/get-involved/support-our-campaigns/great-british-spring-clean