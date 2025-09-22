Doncaster service rated ‘Good’ across all areas in latest CQC inspection

Staff at a mental health hospital in Mexborough are celebrating after improvements made at the service were praised by the Care Quality Commission after inspectors awarded the service an overall rating of ‘Good’ following their latest inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cygnet Aspen Clinic, which provides care for up to 16 women with mental health needs, has been upgraded from its previous rating of Requires Improvement. The Cygnet Health Care service is now rated Good across all five key lines of enquiry: Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-Led following the inspection which took place in May.

Inspectors reported that “the service provided safe care. The service had enough staff to deliver care for patients. Staff completed risk assessments of patients and updated these regularly. There were systems and processes to protect patients. The environment was clean, well-maintained and fit for purpose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regulator highlighted the compassionate and respectful approach of staff. The report read: “Staff treated patients with kindness, empathy and compassion and respected their privacy and dignity. They promoted patients’ independence, so they knew their rights and had choice and control over their care, treatment and wellbeing.

Cygnet Aspen Clinic

“Staff attitudes and behaviours when interacting with patients showed that they were discreet, respectful and responsive, providing patients with help, emotional support and advice at the time they needed it. Patients told us that staff were generally very helpful and kind. Staff spoke about and discussed patients in a respectful and caring manner.”

As part of the inspection, the CQC spoke with women being cared for at the service, who gave inspectors positive feedback about their experiences.

“Patients we spoke with were generally positive about the service,” the report read. “They told us staff were usually available for them, and that they had regular 1-1s. They felt they could approach staff and managers, and could make a complaint if necessary.” Patients also commented that staff encouraged involvement in activities, and inspectors noted: “Patients attended daily meetings, where their plans for the day and any issues were discussed. Staff encouraged patients to engage in activities, but tried to involve people in making choices about what they wanted to do as much as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CQC highlighted specific improvements made to support women with autism, writing: “Positive changes included individualised care plans and positive behavioural support (PBS) plans, communication cards, dimmer bedroom lighting, and the sensory room. Patients said that staff from across the multidisciplinary team were good at explaining things to them, and had adapted to working with them.”

Cygnet Aspen Clinic

The service was also praised for its approach to healthy living and personalised care.

Inspectors wrote: “Care plans were personalised, holistic and recovery-oriented. The team included or had access to the full range of specialists required to meet the needs of patients in the service. Staff supported patients to live healthier lives. Food was cooked onsite, and patients were involved in menu planning, and offered a choice of food at each meal.

“Meals were colour coded so that patients could easily differentiate the healthier options (coloured green) from the less healthy options (red). Ward activities helped promote a healthy lifestyle for patients. This included walking groups, and sports activities at the local leisure centre which included swimming, badminton and the gym.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regulator highlighted the positive impact leadership and management had on improving the service. The report read: “Leaders had the skills, knowledge and experience to perform their roles. They had a good understanding of the services they managed. They could explain clearly how the teams were working to provide high quality care. Local managers were experienced, and had worked in the service for several years. They developed plans and made improvements to the service.”

Cygnet Aspen Clinic

Neil Booth, hospital manager, said: “All of us at Cygnet Health Care are absolutely delighted that our service been rated Good across all areas by the CQC. Staff go above and beyond every day to provide the highest quality care and support for the women in our care and I am really proud that their hard work and dedication has been reflected in such as a positive report.

“I am particularly proud that inspectors recognised the work we’ve done to ensure everyone has a voice in their care. As a service, we have come a long way since the last inspection and this recognition reflects our continued commitment to improving outcomes and experiences. We have built a positive culture here at Cygnet Aspen Clinic, and we remain focused on continuing to improve and achieve the very best outcomes for the women we support.”