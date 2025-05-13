Doncaster school wins special award for its work to inspire students to enjoy poetry

Two students from Astrea Academy Woodfields will travel to Shakespeare’s Globe in London this summer to collect the award in the Poetry by Heart competition.

The students will be representing the academy at the grand finale of this year’s Poetry by Heart competition in July, after Woodfields won a special award.

The school has won the award for its tireless work to support every child there to learn poems by heart over the past two years.

Students at Woodfields recite poetry daily

All students at Woodfields know Invictus by William Ernest Henley and If by Rudyard Kipling and recite these poems daily.

This year, around 30 students made individual entries and performed two group ensemble entries. They recited both modern and classic poetry by heart with two stunning versions of If and Funeral Blues by W H Auden.

Furthermore, the Principal of Woodfields, David Scales, will be reciting a poem at the grand finale of this year’s competition in July, after he also impressed the Poetry by Heart judges.

Mr Scales’ recital of Robert Frost’s poem The Road Not Taken has seen him selected to perform as a finalist at the event.

Students at Woodfields have benefitted hugely by their participation in the Poetry by Heart competition

Poetry by Heart is a national poetry speaking competition for schools and colleges, open to all pupils in England in Key Stages 2 to 5.

The aim of the competition is to develop young people’s confidence with poetry in an enjoyable, accessible and engaging way.

Last summer, students from Astrea Academy Woodfields made it to the final of the “freestyle” poetry competition, securing one of just 18 places in the final from 3,030 entries, and performed a physical group ensemble of Invictus by Henley.

Earlier this year, Woodfields took part in some filming for Poetry By Heart - the Movie! which highlights a selection of the stories and learning adventures that will contribute to Poetry by Heart 2025.

English teacher, Sabaa Hussain, who signed the school up for the Poetry by Heart competition, said: “Taking part in the Poetry by Heart competitions over the past two years has brought so much to Woodfields and we are delighted to be awarded a special award this year.”

Julie Atkins, Vice Principal and Drama teacher, who helps students with their recitals, said: “It is a huge privilege to work with our young people as they gain confidence and poise as they learn to recite poetry fluently.”

David Scales, Principal of Astrea Academy Woodfields, said:“We are very much looking forward to going back to Shakespeare’s Globe this summer.

“Poetry has become a hugely important part of life at Woodfields and helps to boost our students’ artistic and performing skills.

“I am deeply honoured to have made it through to the final in the staff category this year and to be following in the footsteps of our wonderful Woodfields students who performed at the Globe last year.”