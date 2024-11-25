Doncaster school scoops pioneering mental health award

A Doncaster school has achieved the prestigious School Mental Health Award, delivered by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools. Outwood Academy Danum has been awarded the Silver standard for its outstanding mental health and wellbeing provision.

Outwood Academy Danum offers a comprehensive range of initiatives to promote the wellbeing of its students and staff. These include emotion coaching training for staff, wellbeing rooms, anxiety nurture groups for students and a collaboration with the NHS Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS). The school also encourages an open dialogue about mental health through its “See it. Say it. Sort it.” campaign and has active student wellbeing champions, all specially trained by an educational psychologist.

The school has also introduced innovative measures such as a student mental health menu for pupils and parents, detailing the range of support available from the school and external agencies. This has had a positive impact on teaching and learning by fostering a supportive and inclusive environment.

Amanda Crane, Principal at Outwood Academy Danum, said: “I am incredibly proud of the commitment shown by our staff and students to building a culture of wellbeing and mental health awareness. Achieving the Silver award is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved.

“Working towards this award has deepened our understanding of mental health challenges and strengthened the support we offer. Our students feel heard, our staff feel valued, and as a community, we are becoming stronger than ever and look forward to our next steps.”

A focal point of the school’s mental health and wellbeing provision includes its work on emotion-based school avoidance (EBSA), which equips staff to better understand and address barriers to attendance. The school also emphasises staff wellbeing through initiatives like flexible working practices and an Employee Assistance Programme, which provides access to therapeutic support and coaching.

Amanda Crane added: “These programmes have made a real difference to the wellbeing of our school community. Our students are more confident in seeking support, and our staff feel empowered to foster a nurturing environment. This award inspires us to continue our journey in prioritising mental health and wellbeing.”

The award, established in 2017 by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools – part of Leeds Beckett University – and social enterprise Minds Ahead, recognises schools that are committed to improving mental health across their communities.

Rachel C. Boyle, Dean of Leeds Beckett’s Carnegie School of Education, said: “The achievement of the Mental Health Award is a demonstration of the school’s significant commitment to improving children’s and staff’s mental health and wellbeing. It is also a commitment to developing practices in school that seek to improve awareness and expertise in creating safe and secure learning environments in which all children can truly fulfil their potential. This award is one that all staff can be truly proud of.”

Nationally, more than 1,200 schools have signed up to take part in the mental health award.

Dean Johnstone, founder and CEO of Minds Ahead, said: “This award shines a light on the excellent work schools are doing to promote mental health for their community of children and adults. It is thrilling and humbling to learn about Outwood Academy Danum and the many other schools engaged in the quality award process. I’d like to offer my congratulations on this deserved recognition.”