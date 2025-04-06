Doncaster Ramblers – Wetherby & Stockeld Park, Saturday April 5

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A very bright and sunny morning was the order of the day as seven ramblers joined the leader at Wetherby Wilderness car park.

The walk started by walking alongside the River Wharfe, initially underneath a viaduct carrying the road overhead. All the paths used during the walk were very dry and mud free. Soon we crossed a small footbridge and turned left, making our way carefully across a golf course.

We emerged on a lane which by turning left was to take us into Linton and the morning break stop. There was a seat here, “Franks seat”, which was utilised by some members of the group.

After a pleasant few minutes we moved on, walking through the village centre and taking a right turn along a lane leading to the Wood Hall Hotel.

We walked along here for quite a distance, finally turning off along a footpath marked for Sicklinghall. There were quite a few twists and turns along here, before emerging by a few properties.

We turned right then quite quickly left to walk parallel with Sicklinghall. A further right turn along a good track brought us to Sicklinghall Church, situated at the west end of the village.

The group eat their lunches here on seats situated in the churchyard. A stop at the village pub, the Scotts Arms, had been arranged in which the group sat outside in the spacious garden.

After refreshments were taken, we carried on through the village, noting the Village Hall and a small pond on the left. We then used a minor road to gain access to Stockeld Park.

This entrance was for pedestrians only as a barrier was preventing vehicular traffic from passing through. We walked through Stockeld Park, passing over cattle grids and noting the buildings dotted about. The main visitor centre was on our right just as we were leaving the park. We carefully crossed over a busy road that links Spofforth and Wetherby and used a path opposite.

This passed through farmland and provided access to the “Harland Way”.

The Harland Way is a former railway line, closed many years ago but now converted into a leisure trail for walking, running and cycling.

We turned right upon entering the Harland Way which was the Wetherby direction. We used the Harland Way for quite some distance, before bearing right at a fork.

This brought us to the site of Wetherby Railway Station. The buildings have long been swept away and the site is now used as a car park.

We were now back in Wetherby.

We made our way back to the small footbridge where we were earlier in the walk and retraced our steps to Wetherby Wilderness Car Park.

Thanks to Dave Tonkin for back marking. David Horne 5/4/25.

