Doncaster Ramblers Thursday 23rd October 2025– Sykehouse, New Junction Canal & Eskholme.

A gloomy morning awaited 10 ramblers who joined the leader for this 6 mile walk. Storm Benjamin was passing through meaning a weather forecast of strong winds and rain. As it turned out it wasn’t too bad with very little rain and wind on the walk. The group met at the Old George Public House at Sykehouse.

The group set off using a footpath at the back of the pub, making our way through level countryside taking care on the rather narrow path with bushes on the left and a makeshift fence on the right. There were a few horses to be seen in the field to our right. A stile and more somewhat wet grassy footpaths were encountered before the group emerged on the approach to Sykehouse Lock. Upon regrouping we turned left and walked alongside the New Junction Canal for a distance. There is a footbridge over the canal where we stopped for our morning break. We then used the footbridge to cross to the other bank and used a small gate to access another grassy path on an embankment, taking us away from the canal. It was good going along here and the group made good progress. Before long we were passing Eskholme which the leader pointed out as it was part of the walk title. We carried on in the same direction before arriving on Chapel Lane. The walk then continued via Bate Lane, Starkbridge Lane & Broad Lane to return to the Old George, arriving back at 1220. Thanks to the Old George for allowing the group to use their car park and for the attentive service when the group went into the pub after the walk for refreshments. David Horne 24/10.