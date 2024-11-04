Doncaster Ramblers – Sir William Hill from Eyam. Saturday 2nd November 2024

By Peter Rowsell
Published 4th Nov 2024, 09:39 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 11:26 BST
Eleven people (two from Chesterfield) and two dogs set off from the Hawkhill Road car park in Eyam on an overcast but generally dry day for this 10-mile walk.

Eyam is one of the largest villages in the White Peak and is best known for its connection to the bubonic plague which arrived in the village in late August 1665 in a parcel of cloth sent to the village tailor. The villagers decided to isolate themselves from surrounding communities so saving the lives of thousands in the surrounding area. Over the 14 months of the plague 260 Eyam villagers died out of a total population of 800.

Our walk through the village passed the victims cottages and the churchyard where many are buried. On leaving the village we passed the boundary stone where villagers left money in coin slots full of vinegar in exchange for food brought up the hill from Stoney Middleton.

Descending the hill into Stoney Middleton passing the Roman Baths, where the spring water is a constant 63°F all year. Downhill to the river Derwent before walking upsteam to Leadmill Bridge.

A well deserved breather
A well deserved breather

The route then followed the secluded valley formed by Highlow Brook giving splendid views overlooking Hathersage and the Edges beyond. A stiff climb up Eyam Moor before reaching Sir William Hill. A gentle descent over fields which offered views across the White Peak before a steep descent back to Eyam.

Congratulations to Hannah a Thursday walker undertaking her first longer walk and to Deet’s two grandchildren (age 9 and 11) for completing this strenuous walk.

The only other point of note is that yours truly fell and came back covered in mud.

AMG

Ramblers ready to put their best foot forward
Ramblers ready to put their best foot forward

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

