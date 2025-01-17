Doncaster Ramblers – Roche Abbey Ramble Thursday 16th Jan 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On a bright cloudless and frosty morning twenty-eight of us, plus Archie the dog, met at Roche Abbey. During the briefing newcomer Julie was introduced, along with Sophie, visiting her parents from London.

The ground underfoot was hard with frost as we made our way to the abbey. Founded in 1147 by monks from Newminster Abbey in Northumberland, this site was chosen because of the existing quarry which could be used to build the abbey and the plentiful supply of water from Maltby Beck and from Hooton Dyke.

Twenty-five years later the buildings were completed. At its height it supported a community of 175 men, of whom about 60 were the choir monks, the remainder being lay brothers. The first building we had come across was the Great Gatehouse, originally a two-storey building.

From the west-facing porch the monks dispensed food to the destitute and from the east-facing gate hall they admitted guests and monitored entries and exits. The large room over the porch and hall was probably used for settling legal disputes with tenant landowners.

Rambling from field to field

The Roche Abbey records have either been lost or destroyed so there are no accounts of the abbey's activities.it is known, from other sources, that the quarry continued to be worked, thus providing an income for the abbey. It is known that there were 14 monks and an unknown number of novices at the time of the dissolution by Henry V11 on 23rd June 1538.

We left the abbey and followed a clear path through King's Wood, taking the left-hand track near the top to bring us out on flat open countryside with extensive views towards Slade Hooton and beyond. We also saw a deer which scampered along about 100 metres from us, pausing to take a good look at us.

Laughten en le Morthen soon came into view, with the magnificent spire of All Saints Church dominating.

In the mid 11th century Edwin, Earl of Mercia, is believed to have built a Saxon hall in the village but following the Norman Conquest the village and its lands were given by William the Conqueror to Roger de Busli, a Norman baron. To enforce his rule Busli built Laughton castle, a motte and bailey castle, the bailey of which is now the churchyard of the 14th century parish church.

Great to see so many on this history walk

We had a refreshment break in the children's playground adjacent to the village hall and then set off to the road, walking for about 300 metres before turning left onto the track known as Kirk Croft Road. By this time the sun had melted the frost and the ground had become very muddy in places.

After about 30 minutes on the bright and airy track we reached Long Thwaite Wood before passing into delightful sheltered track. We reached some cottages and soon onto a minor road which led us into Firbeck.

We took a footpath directly alongside St Martin's Church and soon to the RAF Firbeck memorial, marking the site of an airfield which was originally used to take rich and aristocratic people to the exclusive club in Firbeck Hall, which closed in 1939 and later became a hospital to rehabilitate injured miners before becoming disused until it was bought and developed as a very expensive housing development.

From the memorial we made our way, mostly on firm tracks, to the village of Stone, passing some unusual states in a garden, one of which was a life-sized giraffe reaching up to a tree for food.

Roche Abbey

From Stone we briefly walked up a minor road and turned left through a narrow gate and headed towards a road, crossing a stile and passing through a gate before the abbey came into view once more.

Thanks to Rob for back-marking. Because of the mud underfoot this was a rather tougher than usual short walk, but all seemed to enjoy it and we finished it at 1.40pm. David Gadd