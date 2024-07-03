Doncaster Rambler’s Press Release – Heights of Abraham. Tuesday 2nd June 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What lay ahead of us on this 10.5 mile walk, billed as strenuous due to the 2600 feet of climbing, would have been very unpleasant on a hot summers day.

Sixteen members met at Cromford Mill, near Matlock Bath, on what was fortunately a cool and overcast summer morning, though the sun did come out in the afternoon. What lay ahead of us on this 10.5 mile walk, billed as strenuous due to the 2600 feet of climbing, would have been very unpleasant on a hot summers day.

After a briefing by our Walk Leader George, we were off for a short distance along the river Derwent before crossing the busy A6 to our first climb of the day up steep steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walking high along the wooded valley side with ups and downs we passed under the cable car taking tourists to the Heights of Abraham, made us wonder who are the fools! Then it was uphill again to the viewing point at the Heights of Abraham for a welcome coffee break and to take in the spectacular views across Matlock and the Derbyshire Dales.

All still standing

Refreshed, a relatively flat section brought us to Salters Lane after crossing the Limestone Way then it was downhill to Snitterton Hall.

Then imagine our surprise when it was another very steep uphill climb to Brightgate after which we were all grateful for our lunch break resting our back against a Limestone dry stone wall. A welcome flat and gentle downhill walk brought us to Upper Town and yet another steep climb out of the village and downhill to the pretty village of Bonsall.

Our last uphill section of the day took us from Bonsall around the edge of a working Limestone quarry then it was a steep downhill through woodland to the A5012 and back to our start point. Thanks to George for a great and challenging walk with fantastic views and to Dianne for back marking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking