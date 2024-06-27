Doncaster Rambler’s Press Release – Grangemill from Cromford Mill. Tuesday 25th June .2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They said it was going to be tough this one, and it was!

Thirteen members met at Cromford Mill on a very warm and sunny day for this 11 mile walk. Definitely a day where you needed to make sure you were carrying plenty of water to replace the fluid lost on the 2000 feet of climbing. The walk started at Cromford Mill the birthplace of the modern factory system when in 1771 Sir Richard Arkwright built the first purpose-built mill for the manufacturing of cotton textiles. Cromford Mill is a Grade 1 listed building of worldwide importance. Though textile manufacturing is now no longer carried out in the area, during the walk we came across plenty of examples of modern industry with many abandoned and working limestone quarries. There was also plenty of evidence during the walk of another long-gone industry in the area, lead mining.

From Cromford it was uphill to the pretty village of Bonsall and our first water stop of the day at the old stone cross in the village centre. Another short uphill section brought us to the Limestone Way where a welcome coffee break was taken. The Limestone Way then took us through the abandoned Bonsall lead mine before leaving the Limestone Way and walking downhill to the little village of Grangemill where we rejoined the Limestone Way for a short distance. It was then uphill again for some distance to Griff Grange where a welcome lunch break was taken close to the wind farm. Refreshed it was downhill followed by another climb, passing under an abandoned railway line and through the recently cut hayfields then onto Middlleton Moor. Leaving the moor it was downhill through Middleton Village, the footpath took us around the working Dene Quarry then it was a long downhill section back to our start point at Cromford. Thanks to George for leading this lovely walk and to Martin for back marking.

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Walkiing and talking

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking